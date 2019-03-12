British American Tobacco: Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd. Files for CCAA

British American Tobacco p.l.c. has today been informed by its Canadian
subsidiary, Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd (ITCAN), that ITCAN has obtained
an Initial Order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granting it
protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (“CCAA”).
This has the effect of staying all current tobacco litigation in Canada
against ITCAN and other Group companies.
ITCAN’s decision to file for protection under the CCAA follows the
Quebec Court of Appeal judgment holding the industry jointly and
severally liable for a maximum of CAD$13.6 billion, and the recent
decision by one of the other Canadian tobacco companies, JTI-Macdonald,
to seek, and subsequently obtain, CCAA protection. If ITCAN had not also
obtained court protection, it could have been required to pay for all or
part of JTI-Macdonald’s share of the Quebec judgment, in addition to its
own.
In addition, across Canada, other tobacco plaintiffs and provincial
governments are collectively seeking significant damages which
substantially exceed ITCAN’s total assets. In seeking protection under
the CCAA, ITCAN will look to resolve not only the Quebec case but also
all other tobacco litigation in Canada under an efficient and court
supervised process, while continuing to trade in the normal course.
It will remain business as usual for ITCAN, its employees, customers and
suppliers and during the CCAA process, ITCAN’s management will continue
to focus on growing its current cigarette and potentially reduced risk
products business.
The Group will continue to consolidate the results of ITCAN, in line
with IFRS 10 “Consolidated Financial Statements”, and ITCAN’s
CCAA filing will not negatively affect the Group’s adjusted net debt to
adjusted EBITDA ratio.
The £2.3 billion of goodwill relating to ITCAN on the Group’s balance
sheet at 31 December 2018 will continue to be reviewed on a regular
basis. Any future impairment charge would result in a non-cash charge to
the income statement that will be treated as an adjusting item.
Since 2014 the Group has received no dividends from ITCAN and expects
that this situation will continue whilst ITCAN remains under CCAA
protection. Notwithstanding this, there will be no impact on the BAT
Group’s dividend payments or policy.
A British American Tobacco spokesperson said:
“Imperial Tobacco Canada has informed us that it disagrees with the
Court’s judgment. However, we understand that CCAA protection will
provide Imperial Tobacco Canada an opportunity to settle all of its
outstanding tobacco litigation under an efficient and court supervised
process whilst continuing to run its business in the normal course.”
Quebec Class Action Update
Following the upholding of the Quebec Superior Court’s judgment on 1
March 2019, ITCAN’s share of the judgment is a maximum of approximately
CAD$9.2 billion. Following the first instance judgment, ITCAN made an
initial deposit of CAD$758 million into escrow. As announced on 5 March
2019, an amount of approximately £436 million (CAD$758 million) will be
charged to the Group’s consolidated income statement in 2019 in respect
of this sum and treated as an adjusting item.
ITCAN continues to disagree with the judgments of the Quebec Court of
Appeal and the Quebec Superior Court. Canadian consumers and governments
have been aware of the health risks associated with smoking for decades,
and ITCAN has always operated and sold its legal products within a
regulatory framework prescribed by successive governments.
Notes to Editors
CCAA is the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, and it refers to the
Canadian Federal Act that allows corporations the opportunity to
restructure their affairs. An organisation that files for court
protection under CCAA continues to operate and maintain business that is
“in the ordinary course” or business as usual.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco (BAT) is one of the world’s leading,
multi-category consumer goods companies, providing tobacco and nicotine
products to millions of consumers around the world. It employs over
55,000 people, with market leadership in over 55 countries and factories
in 48. Its Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands
and a growing range of potentially reduced-risk products. These include
vapour, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products as well as
traditional oral products such as snus and moist snuff. In 2018, the
Group generated revenue of £24.5 billion and profit from operations of
£9.3 billion.
Forward looking statements
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements, including
“forward-looking” statements made within the meaning of Section 21E of
the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are
often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as
“believe,” “anticipate,” “could,” “may,” “would,” “should,” “intend,”
“plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,”
“positioned,” “strategy,” “outlook”, “target” and similar expressions.
These include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current
expectations concerning, amongst other things, our results of
operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth,
strategies and the economic and business circumstances occurring from
time to time in the countries and markets in which the Group operates.
All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions
that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could
cause actual future financial condition, performance and results to
differ materially from the plans, goals, expectations and results
expressed in the forward-looking statements and other financial and/or
statistical data within this announcement. Among the key factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in
the forward-looking statements are uncertainties related to the
following: the impact of competition from illicit trade; the impact of
adverse domestic or international legislation and regulation; changes in
domestic or international tax laws and rates; adverse litigation and
dispute outcomes and the effect of such outcomes on the Group’s
financial condition; changes or differences in domestic or international
economic or political conditions; adverse decisions by domestic or
international regulatory bodies; the impact of market size reduction and
consumer down-trading; translational and transactional foreign exchange
rate exposure; the impact of serious injury, illness or death in the
workplace; the ability to maintain credit ratings and to fund the
business under the current capital structure; the inability to develop,
commercialise and roll-out Potentially Reduced-Risk Products; and
changes in the market position, businesses, financial condition, results
of operations or prospects of the Group.
It is believed that the expectations reflected in this announcement are
reasonable but they may be affected by a wide range of variables that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently
anticipated. Past performance is no guide to future performance and
persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser.
The forward-looking statements reflect knowledge and information
available at the date of preparation of this announcement and the Group
undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such
forward-looking statements.
No statement in this communication is intended to be a profit forecast
and no statement in this communication should be interpreted to mean
that earnings per share of BAT for the current or future financial years
would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings per
share of BAT.
Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found
in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (“SEC”), including the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on 15
March 2018 and Current Reports on Form 6-K, which may be obtained free
of charge at the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov,
and the Company’s Annual Reports, which may be obtained free of charge
from the British American Tobacco website www.bat.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005949/en/