Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

British Columbia boosts projected 2018-19 budget surplus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 09:11pm CEST
The downtown of Vancouver is pictured at sunset

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - The British Columbia government on Friday raised its 2018-19 budget surplus projection by C$450 million ($341.76 million) on higher tax revenue, partially offset by more spending on wildfire management in the Canadian West Coast province.

The 2018-19 surplus outlook rose to C$669 million, compared with C$219 million projected in February, the government said in a statement.

Revenue is estimated to reach C$55.8 billion in fiscal 2018-19, 3 percent higher than projected in February.

The boost is mostly due to higher-than-expected revenue gains from personal income tax, corporate taxes and resource revenue, which was lifted by strong forestry and mining revenues, though partially offset by lower natural gas royalty revenue.

Fire management costs are expected to top C$541 million in 2018-19, up from a previously budgeted C$64 million, as the province has battled one of its worst-ever wildfire seasons.

Property transfer tax revenue projections have fallen as the province's runaway real estate market has cooled in recent months after British Columbia moved to crack down on real estate speculation with new taxes and other measures.

"The former government's decision to rely on a speculative real estate market was unsustainable and irresponsible, leaving people without affordable homes and businesses without workers," said Finance Minister Carole James in a statement.

British Columbia, whose debt is rated triple-A, forecast total debt of $68.5 billion in 2018-19, and said the 2018-19 dept-to-GDP ratio estimate improved slightly to 15.3 percent from 15.5 percent.

The province also boosted its surplus projected for 2019-20 to C$810 million from C$281 million, but lowered it to C$184 million in 2020-21 from a previous C$284 million.

It noted that numerous risks remain that could affect projections, including the ongoing North American Free Trade Agreement talks with the United States and Mexico, the chance of more wildfires, and potential for interest rate hikes.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by James Dalgleish and Richard Chang)

By Julie Gordon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:32pProxy adviser ISS backs call for safety report at Smith & Wesson parent
RE
09:31pWall Street drops after Trump threatens further China tariffs
RE
09:27pFLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND CONSUMER SER : Successfully Combating Destructive, Disease-Carrying Giant African Land Snail
PU
09:27pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Security Council Press Statement on Guinea-Bissau
PU
09:19pDollar rises on solid U.S. August jobs report, but trade tensions persist
RE
09:18pWorld stock markets fall, trade fears and rate hikes worries weigh
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:12pOABA SUSTAINING SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT : AMVAC Chemical Corporation
PU
09:12pWorld stock markets fall, trade fears and rate hikes worries weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2DEUTSCHE BANK : Qatar eyes Germany's energy, finance sectors with 10 billion euro investment
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey
4Tesla executive exits, CEO smokes pot on webcast, shares reel
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA apologises after 380,000 customers hit in cyber attack

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.