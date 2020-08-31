British Columbia reports budget deficit instead of expected surplus due to pandemic

The province had projected a budget surplus of C$274 million for the 2019/2020 fiscal year ended in March.

Lower tax revenues and a C$295 million investment loss in Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, the province-owned auto insurance company, clipped revenues. The government's pandemic-related spending increased costs.

"The final quarter of the fiscal year brought many challenges," the province's finance minister, Carole James, said in a statement. "B.C. isn't alone in facing these challenges, but we are in a strong position to weather them."

The province is the only one in Canada to maintain a "AAA" credit rating.

British Columbia announced a projected C$12.5 billion operating deficit in 2020/21 when it released its budget in mid-July.

By Moira Warburton