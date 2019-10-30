Log in
British Consumers Worry About Their Wallets as Brexit Uncertainty Lingers

10/30/2019 | 08:16pm EDT

By Will Horner

British consumer confidence slipped this month as Britons became more pessimistic about their personal finances in the face of Brexit uncertainty, raising concerns that the nation's consumer-spending driven economy could stall.

GfK's U.K. Consumer Confidence Index--a long-standing measure of British consumers' perceptions of the economy, their wallets and their likelihood to save or spend--fell two points in October to minus 14. That drop was sharper than had been expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal who had on average forecast a decline of just one point.

The data showed Britons were particularly concerned about their own finances, with a measure tracking how they perceived their own financial situation in the coming year falling by 3 points.

That decline raised concerns that British consumers may hold back on spending, which has thus far propped up the U.K.'s flagging growth.

"This deterioration in sentiment regarding our personal financial affairs is worrying as strong consumer spending has been the main driver of economic growth since the [Brexit] referendum in 2016," said Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK.

Uncertainty over Britain's exit from the European Union has weighed heavily on British consumers since the U.K. first voted to leave the EU in June 2016. The vote pushed GfK's index into minus figures where it has remained since.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had pledged to complete Britain's withdrawal from the EU at the end of October. If necessary, doing so without a deal governing future trading arrangements, something economists had warned could cause economic damage. However, Mr. Johnson's efforts have been frustrated and Britain's withdrawal was extended this month for a third time, postponing potential economic harm but prolonging uncertainty

"People can only feel confident if they believe the external environment is stable," said Mr. Staton. "Yet consumers are witnessing too many Brexit shifts and surprises, too many Brexit timelines and counter proposals to justify any longer-term confidence," he said.

The GfK survey of 2,001 people was conducted between October 1 and 14 and was carried out on behalf of the European Commission.

Write to Will Horner at william.horner@wsj.com

