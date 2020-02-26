Log in
British Firm BitePRO Claim Mental Health Care Professionals Are At Risk Of Being Bitten

02/26/2020 | 12:13pm EST

According to British firm BitePRO, mental health care and special educational needs professionals are at increased risk of being bitten by patients or pupils.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005697/en/

Healthcare nurse wearing BitePRO® Bite Resistant Clothing (Photo: Business Wire)

Healthcare nurse wearing BitePRO® Bite Resistant Clothing (Photo: Business Wire)

Many nurses, care workers and teachers retire on medical grounds. They walk away from the profession they were once extremely passionate about, partly because medical experts have been able to identify that they suffer from real trauma and severe stress.

Others, like Minnesota based Special Education Assistant Erin Gonzales are keen to continue and state: “I work at a school where human bites are a daily occurrence, but I work with kids with special needs. But honestly, I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Oklahoma based Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Miranda Hagan shares her desire and refuses to give up: “I have permanent scars from being bitten. However, the relationships created with my patients are priceless. I wouldn't trade my job for anything!”

However, it is a fact that their work environments would unquestionably be much safer places to work if the appropriate protection of bite resistant clothing was used where the risk of biting, scratching, pinching is determined, either by behavioural tendencies or history and previous incidents.

Highly acclaimed BitePRO® Bite Resistant Clothing have long established that human bites that break the skin can become infected.

Robert Kaiser, CEO of BitePRO® commented: “Such wounds may not seem dangerous, but the risk of infection is high. Bite injuries have shown to transmit hepatitis B, hepatitis C, herpes simplex virus (HSV) syphilis, tuberculosis and tetanus. Evidence also suggests possible transmission of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).”

David Watts, Director of Risk and Safety of Priory Group, one of the UK’s most respected provider of mental health care clinics stated: “Whilst we are in the fortunate position to only need to use bite resistant clothing and arm guards in rare circumstances, when it has been used, we have received very favourable feedback. I am absolutely certain that the use of this type of protective clothing has helped us to prevent serious incidents and serious injury.”

Please visit www.bite-pro.com or email info@bite-pro.com

### END


© Business Wire 2020
