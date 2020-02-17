British HGV market grows 12.6% in 2019

New HGV registrations increase 12.6% in 2019 following regulatory changes.

Demand grows for popular tractor and box vans, up 12.9% and 27.2% respectively.

Markets for both rigid and artic trucks rise, with a total 48,535 vehicles joining UK roads.

The UK's new heavy goods vehicle (HGV) market rose 12.6% in 2019, with 48,535 units registered, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Increased registrations in the first half of the year, ahead of the mandatory fitment of Smart Tachographs, gave a further boost to registrations following two years of decline.

Registrations of rigid trucks grew 10.6%, driven by a double-digit percentage increase in the >6-16T segment and a smaller 8.4% rise in demand for trucks >16T. Elsewhere, the market for articulated heavy trucks also rose, up 12.6%, as 22,191 models joined UK roads, with popular 3-axle artics enjoying a 14.5% boost.

In 2019, tractors remained by far the most popular segment, taking 44.6% of the market, with demand growing 12.9%. Box vans and tippers also experienced growth, up 27.2% and 9.4% respectively. Meanwhile, curtain sided vehicles experienced a small decline, down -4.4% compared with the previous year.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

A strong year for truck registrations is welcome news for the industry. While fluctuating fleet buying cycles and regulatory changes had a role to play, heavy goods manufacturer investment into the latest low emission technology is making these vehicles increasingly attractive to fleet operators. New HGVs will play a vital role in improving air quality so our aim should be to get more of these high-tech, low emission vehicles onto our roads - and for that we need the right conditions to give operators confidence to continue to invest in their fleets.

