British Prime Minister Office : PM unveils plans for UK to become world leader in low emission tech

£106 million funding boost for research and development in green vehicles, new batteries and low carbon technology

PM's 'ambitious mission' to put the UK at the forefront of the design and manufacturing of zero-emission vehicles as part of the modern Industrial Strategy

Industry announce over £500 million worth of investment creating over 1,000 jobs across the UK, as PM hosts roundtable on accelerating the development of the zero-emissions market and driving more foreign direct investment into the UK

11 countries sign UK's new international declaration on low emissions, kick starting a new era of global collaboration at Summit in Birmingham

A £106 million package for projects developing innovative green battery, vehicle and refuelling technology will be unveiled by the Prime Minister at the country's first ever Zero Emission Vehicle () Summit.

Speaking at the event in Birmingham, Theresa May will refer to her 'ambitious mission' for the UK to become world leader in low emission technology as part of a drive to keep the country green. The Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling, Business Secretary, Greg Clark, and Trade Secretary, Liam Fox will also be in attendance.

At the summit, the Prime Minister will also host an automotive roundtable with leading supply-chain companies from Germany, the USA, Japan, China, Spain and India, to explore what more the government and industry can do together to accelerate the development of the zero-emissions market and to highlight the UK's strong offer.

This is the third in the government's series of investment roundtables which promote UK industry sector opportunities to a global audience, and drive foreign direct-investment into the UK as we prepare to leave the European Union.

The government will also unveil a new, international declaration that will forge the way for the worldwide deployment of green vehicles, and the introduction of smart, zero-emission infrastructure.

The first signatories to the 'Birmingham Declaration' include Italy, France, Denmark, the United Arab Emirates, Portugal, Belarus and Indonesia, with more nations currently in talks to sign up. This will form the basis of increasing international engagement at climate conferences throughout the year to accelerate the global transition.

The Prime Minister is expected to say:

I want to see Britain, once again, leading from the front and working with industries and countries around the world to spearhead change.

That is why I have set this country an ambitious mission. To put the UK at the forefront of the design and manufacturing of zero-emission vehicles, and for all new cars and vans to be, effectively, zero-emission by 2040.

Already, we are taking significant strides forward. Our electric UK-manufactured cars account for one-in-five sold in Europe. Our batteries are among the best in the world.

And our Road to Zero Strategy is the most comprehensive plan globally - mapping out, in detail, how we will reach our target for all new cars and vans to be, effectively, zero-emission by 2040 - and for every car and van to be zero-emission by 2050.

Today we have provided over £100 million of funding for innovators in ultra-low emission vehicles and hydrogen technology. With a further £500 million of investment from key industries in this sector.

These measures will drive the design, use, uptake and infrastructure necessary for cleaner, greener vehicles - and in doing so, it will help us drastically reduce a major contributor to our global warming emissions, as we seek to meet the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

The work is all part of the government's Future of Mobility Grand Challenge, outlined in its modern Industrial Strategy, aiming to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, make travel safer, improve accessibility, and present enormous economic opportunities for the UK.

This is the next step in the mission to put the UK at the forefront of zero-emission technology and it sees industry stepping up to the challenge alongside the government.

Today industry has announced that it is investing over £500 million in projects relating to low emission technology, creating 1,000 jobs across the UK. These announcements include: