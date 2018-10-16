British Trade Negotiator's Conundrum : Can He Actually Make Any Deals?

By Max Colchester

LONDON -- When the U.K. voted to leave the European Union in 2016, the British government had no chief trade negotiator and only a handful of people engaged in trade policy. As part of the EU, Britain hadn't been able to forge its own trade deals since the 1970s.

Prime Minister Theresa May pledged that would change after Brexit. To revamp its new Department of International Trade, the U.K. government hired Crawford Falconer, a grizzled, tough-talking trade expert from New Zealand, one of the world's most pro-trade countries.

To make the new unit into a negotiating powerhouse, the government has drafted about 400 staffers, launched a school for trade negotiators, begun simulations of trade talks with the U.S. and wheeled in retired British trade specialists to share tips.

But there is a problem: Come Brexit day, Mr. Falconer's outfit probably won't be able to land any significant free-trade deals. That is one issue of contention helping to fuel this week's standoff between Britain and the EU over the shape of their post-Brexit relations.

As it turns out, Britain may have to agree on a departure from the EU that foresees it staying in the trade bloc's customs area for many years. That would mean the U.K. accepting the EU's schedule of tariffs, severely restricting its ability to make free-trade deals with the likes of the U.S. and Japan.

It is "not at all clear" when the U.K. will be in a position to negotiate big trade deals, said Stephen Adams, a partner at consultancy Global Counsel.

Mr. Falconer says he is unfazed by the prospect of a Brexit agreement that would leave the U.K. unable to strike trade deals around the world. "There is no reason for me to suddenly be worrying about Plan B over something that is not the government's policy," he says in an interview.

Mr. Falconer, a bearded trade veteran with a taste for fine wine and medieval architecture, arrived in Britain last year with a reputation for slashing trade barriers and abrasive management.

"Crawford is strong meat," says one New Zealand acquaintance. He learned the ropes in the 1980s helping to implement a trade-liberalization program that turned New Zealand into one of the world's most open and competitive agricultural markets.

After a stint as New Zealand's ambassador to the World Trade Organization, he went into academia. Following the Brexit referendum, the British government scoured its former empire for a lead trade negotiator to seal trade deals once it had quit the EU.

Mr. Falconer got the nod after the first choice, a Canadian, turned down the job, according to people familiar with the matter. The EU's officials said Mr. Falconer did good work at the WTO but expressed surprise that Britain picked a negotiator with little experience hammering out bilateral trade deals.

The newly created trade department geared up for its big moment, drawing in a new cohort of would-be trade experts from across the British civil service and beyond. Online training was designed to give staffers across government a crash course in the basics of global trade. Officials are crunching numbers to work out what the U.K. actually exports and imports from various markets. But last year the trade unit failed to spend all of its GBP41 million ($54 million) budget because it couldn't recruit enough people.

Mr. Falconer says his department is made up of "largely people who don't have a lot of experience" in trade but who are smart and "just want to join in." He bats away worries that his fresh-faced crew will be taken apart by the seasoned trade negotiators in the U.S. or EU.

"There is a lot of professional obscurantism about trade policy and just how complicated it is," Mr. Falconer said. "Those of us who have been doing it for a period of time have a vested interest in claiming that you have to be admitted into the sacred mysteries of it."

On a recent day, Mr. Falconer stood in the basement of an office in central London spelling out his vision to a crowd of British business lobbyists. His team has set its sights on signing trade deals with the U.S., New Zealand and Australia among others, he told them.

Several in the crowd pointed out that politics could get in the way of this vision. Britain is set to leave the EU in March next year. If negotiations go as planned, there is then a 21-month transition period when, to smooth its exit, the country remains de facto in the trade bloc.

During that time the U.K. can negotiate but not finalize trade deals with other countries. The problem for Mr. Falconer is what happens next.

Until countries know whether the U.K. is remaining in the EU's customs union or not after the transition, they probably won't want to strike trade deals, Mr. Adams says.

They will also want to see what trade deal the U.K. reaches with the EU, its biggest trade partner, before starting their own talks, he adds. That could be some way off: It recently took around seven years for Canada to finalize a trade deal with the EU, and its commerce with the bloc is a fraction of Britain's.

Mr. Falconer says he isn't sitting on his hands. The U.K. must also renegotiate the 40 or so existing free-trade deals it has been a part of as an EU member.

This means going to each of these countries, including Canada and South Korea, to formalize new treaties. Mr. Falconer said he was making "good progress with a number of them, trying hard with others."

If the U.K. is barred for doing trade deals for goods in coming years, it can focus on promoting trade in services. It could work on ways to get regulators in different countries to cooperate on mutually recognized rules to help British firms do business there, for instance. While talks on services are possible, "broad services agreements don't really exist," says Sam Lowe, a research fellow at the Centre for European Reform think tank.

"The big-bang free-trade agreements give you more political leverage to do more things," Mr. Falconer said. "But there are alternatives."

