Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

British business to lean heavily on government job retention scheme - survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 08:04pm EDT
The Canary Wharf financial district stands beyond the Greenwich Maritime Museum in London

Almost half British companies expect to furlough 50% or more of their workforce, a survey by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) showed on Thursday, underlining demand for government support as the world's fifth-largest economy grinds to a halt.

Britain promised hundreds of billions of pounds in support for businesses during an enforced lockdown of the population to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

One part of that support package - a promise to pay 80% of employees wages up to 2,500 pounds per month if they are temporarily laid off - is set to be heavily used according to a survey of over 600 businesses conducted between March 25 and 27.

The survey showed 44% expect to furlough at least half their workers within a week, and 32% were expect to furlough between three-quarters and all their workforce.

In a bid to prevent firms permanently laying off workers and slowing the subsequent economic recovery, finance minister Rishi Sunak said funding for the scheme was unlimited.

BCC Director General Adam Marshall said that while the scale of the support was welcome, it was urgent that the promised funds find their way to struggling companies quickly.

"The majority of firms cannot wait weeks or months for help to arrive," he said in a statement.

The BCC data showed just under a fifth of firms reported having less than a month's cash in reserve, and 44% said they had 1 to 3 months' cash set aside.

Government instructions for people to stay at home and only shop for essential items lasts until April 13, but the lockdown is widely expected to be extended as Britain tries to reduce transmission of the virus and prevent its health service becoming overwhelmed.

The BCC survey also showed nearly two-thirds of firms reported a significant fall in revenues from within Britain, as many non-essential sectors have been forced to shut down.

Responding to criticism that many of the announced support measures have yet to kick in, a spokesman for the finance ministry said on Wednesday that hundreds of loans made under a separate emergency scheme had already been made.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:31pU.S. TREASURY TO TAP WALL STREET ADVISORY FIRMS ON AIRLINE AID : Wsj
RE
08:31pU.S. sues to force Altria to unwind investment in JUUL
RE
08:17pTrump says expects Russia-Saudi oil deal soon, invites U.S. oil chiefs to White House
RE
08:11pBANK OF JAPAN : Monetary Base (Mar.)
PU
08:04pBritish business to lean heavily on government job retention scheme - survey
RE
07:57pTrump says expects Russia-Saudi oil deal soon, invites U.S. oil chiefs to White House
RE
07:57pTrump says he expects Saudi-Russia oil production deal in coming days
RE
07:52pAsian stocks slip as global recession looms
RE
07:50pAsian stocks slip as global recession looms
RE
07:06pU.S. Energy Department urges Saudi, Russia to calm oil markets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CONIFEX TIMBER INC. : CONIFEX TIMBER : Announces COVID-19 Response Measures
2WTI : CRUDE OIL : U.S. crude oil futures up 4.8%, support at $20
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Banks wary of liquidity extend expensive, shorter-dated credit t..
4VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA: Press Release in Respect of Regulated Information
5QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC. : QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY : HIGHEST ANNUAL REVENUE AND EARNINGS IN COMPANY HISTORY 

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group