Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

British energy supplier Economy Energy ceases trading - regulator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 10:17am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - British energy supplier Economy Energy has ceased trading, energy regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday, following the closure of eight peers last year.

The company has around 235,000 customers, who will now be appointed a new suppler by the regulator as quickly as possible, Ofgem said.

Any outstanding credit owed to customers will be protected and there would be no disruption to energy supplies, Ofgem said.

There are more than 60 smaller, independent energy suppliers in Britain which have attained a market share of about 30 percent at the expense of the big six suppliers in recent years.

Their rapid rise has led to questions over the viability of some of the companies, who with less capital available to make long-term hedges have been left vulnerable to soaring wholesale commodity price rises.

Firms are also under pressure following the implementation of price caps on the most widely used tariffs which came into effect on Jan. 1.

Eight small suppliers ceased trading last year, leading Ofgem to propose new rules under which suppliers would have to demonstrate they have adequate financial resources and can meet customer service obligations before they are awarded a licence.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:29aGold-backed ETFs gained globally in 2018, even with North America outflows
RE
10:27aWall Street gains for third day on signs of trade talk progress
RE
10:27aSMK Electronics to Show New Automation Interface Controls, Automotive In-Dash Displays, Camera Modules and Connectors, and Advanced OEM Remote Control Solutions at CES 2019
BU
10:23aTSX hits more than three-week high in broad-based rally
RE
10:17aBritish energy supplier Economy Energy ceases trading - regulator
RE
10:16aEU says it will review planned French-Italian shipbuilding merger
RE
10:15aU.S.-China trade talks to continue for third day - U.S. official
RE
10:14aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey
PU
10:10aU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Targets Venezuela Currency Exchange Network Scheme Generating Billions of Dollars for Corrupt Regime Insiders
PU
10:08aU.S. delegation member says trade talks with China to continue Wednesday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
2WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
3CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely sees car sales growth vanish

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.