British insurers axe billions of pounds of dividends amid COVID concerns

Aviva, Direct Line, RSA and Lloyds of London [SOLYD.UL] member Hiscox all said they would halt planned payouts in view of the highly uncertain toll the COVID-19 pandemic would likely wreak on their businesses, customers and the global economy.

"This is a difficult decision, not least in terms of the initial impact it will have on shareholders," RSA Chairman Martin Scicluna said.

"No company exists in a vacuum and at this time we judge it to be in the best long-term interests of RSA to show forbearance on dividends and maximise our capability to support customers under the terms of their respective policies and play our part in industry initiatives to support relief efforts," Scicluna added.

Shares in Aviva, Direct Line and RSA suffered falls ranging from 3.1% to 9.1% by 0832 GMT, while Hiscox reversed early losses to trade up 0.7%.

Regulatory authorities including EIOPA and Britain's Prudential Regulation Authority had earlier urged restraint on dividend payments by insurers and bonuses to their senior staff.

"When insurers are considering whether or not to proceed with any dividend payments, their boards should pay close attention to the need to protect policy holders and maintain safety and soundness," the BoE said in a statement.

"Decisions regarding capital or significant risk management issues need to be informed by a range of scenarios, including very severe ones," it added.

HOLD-OUTS

Wednesday's actions leave Legal & General and Prudential as the last remaining UK sector heavyweights to resist pulling payouts.

L&G said last week it was committed to its distribution and that its solvency position remained robust despite the significant market volatility, while Prudential chief Mike Wells on March 11 described his firm's policy as "appropriate".

But some analysts said it was possible others would follow their rivals' lead.

"We would not rule out other UK insurers following this precedent and see Beazley, St James's Place, Prudential and M&G as all having higher levels of uncertainty at the current time," JP Morgan analysts said, adding that L&G had one of the highest levels of asset risk.

The moves come just over a week since the PRA asked major UK banks to suspend their dividends and scrap cash rewards for executives and other high-fliers.

Aviva - which had on March 5 said it would pay a final dividend of 21.4 pence per share, worth 839 million pounds ($1 billion) in total - also said it would review all material company spending as part of plans to insulate its business from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it remained "well capitalised with strong liquidity" and retention of the final dividend would boost group capital ratio by around 7% to approximately 182%.

Hiscox, which underwrites a range of risks including fine art, classic cars, kidnap and ransom, said it would also not propose an interim dividend payment for 2020 or conduct any share buyback.

Britain's biggest motor insurer Direct Line said it would make no changes to staffing until at least autumn as it weighs the damage the coronavirus shutdown have had on the industry.

($1 = 0.8128 pounds)

By Sinead Cruise and Muvija M