Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

British insurers negotiating government trade credit backstop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 10:20am EDT

British insurers are talking to the government about a backstop for trade credit insurance to support business supply chains hit by the coronavirus pandemic, an industry trade body said.

States such as France, Germany and the Netherlands are giving guarantees to credit insurers in an attempt to keep coronavirus-hit companies afloat, as some firms cut cover for trade in the European Union.

"We are discussing with the government the scope for temporary state support to ensure that businesses can continue to obtain cover that meets their needs," the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Trade credit insurance covers the risk of non-payment if a firm's customers become insolvent.

The ABI said it had proposed a reinsurance scheme which "would see insurers continuing to offer cover, with limited reduction in credit limits to customers, with the government acting as a reinsurer of last resort".

British business secretary Alok Sharma held talks with insurance industry executives, including from the ABI and the British Insurance Brokers' Association, about the plan last week, Sky News reported on Monday.

Britain has already extended its government export insurance scheme to a broader range of countries, as commercial insurers pull out.

For example Tradelock, a unit of trade credit insurer Euler Hermes focusing on British SMEs, has stopped offering cover to new customers.

"We have temporarily stopped onboarding of new customers while we make changes to the platform in the current economic environment," a Euler Hermes spokesman said.

By Carolyn Cohn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:28aU.S. RESTAURANTS ON TRACK TO LOSE $240 BILLION BY END OF 2020 : survey
RE
10:26aCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : Joseph Fetterman on “Life Sciences & Economic Resiliency – Philly's Advantage” Presented by ULI
PU
10:20aBritish insurers negotiating government trade credit backstop
RE
10:16aGOLIK : Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2019
PU
10:16aEUROMINES EUROPEAN ASSOCIATION OF MINING INDUSTR : Climate transition and competitiveness must go hand in hand
PU
10:15aInvestors much less confident about market outlook, Trump re-election chance - survey
RE
10:11aMerkel says EU budget bigger than was discussed before pandemic
RE
10:10aSTOXX EUROPE 600 : Oil falls on concerns over storage, weakening economies
RE
10:07aGold's rally will be tamed by dollar strength, weak physical market
RE
10:06aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Stronger lamb trade driven by ramadan and retail demand
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MOWI ASA : MOWI ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q1 2020 Trading update
2CARNIVAL PLC : Short Selling Reaches New Heights -- WSJ
3ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : New Aston Martin boss says focus on SUV l..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : settles emissions class action with three-quarters of claimants
5Alibaba to invest $28 billion in cloud services after coronavirus boosted demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group