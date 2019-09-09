Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

British investments in Netherlands soar four-fold ahead of Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 02:33am EDT

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - British investments in the Netherlands soared more than four-fold to 80 billion euros (72 billion pounds) since the referendum to leave the European Union in 2016, the Dutch statistics office said on Monday.

In the same period, Dutch investments in Britain reversed from 50 billion euros to negative 11 billion euros last year as uncertainty over Brexit led to capital outflows.

Last year's inflows made Britain the single largest foreign investor in the Netherlands in 2018, up from just 14 billion euros in 2014, Statistics Netherlands said.

In 2016, there were 1,310 subsidiaries of British multinational companies based in the Netherlands employing 114,000 people.

Nearly 100 companies have relocated from Britain to the Netherlands or set up offices there to be within the European Union due to the United Kingdom's planned departure from the bloc.

Another 325 companies worried about losing access to the European market are considering a move, the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency said in August.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.26% 0.89954 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50aYears of forex market calm sends currency funds to the wall
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aJapan downgrades second quarter GDP as trade war hits business investment
RE
02:43aGerman export rise gives flagging economy glimmer of hope
RE
02:38aBritish Airways pilots ground planes in unprecedented 48-hour strike
RE
02:37aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Issue of Rs 115,000 Million Treasury Bonds
PU
02:34aTime for shock and awe - Five questions for the ECB
RE
02:33aBritish investments in Netherlands soar four-fold ahead of Brexit
RE
02:31aAct now to get ready for recession, think-tank urges Britain
RE
02:22aTSEC TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Foreign investors overbought NT$30.13 billion Sep. 2~Sep. 6, 2019; CMC MAGNETICS CORPORATION most overbought, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION most oversold
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1POWERSHARES DYNAMIC TECH SEC (ETF) : For Tech Funds, 2019 Has Been Hard to Beat -- Journal Report
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
3Oil rises as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC cuts to continue under new energy minister
4Ferrari to lift lid on new F8 Spider to maintain fast track growth
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Geely to bring air taxis to China in tie-up with Daimler-backed Volocopter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group