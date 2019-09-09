British investments in Netherlands soar four-fold ahead of Brexit

In the same period, Dutch investments in Britain reversed from 50 billion euros to negative 11 billion euros last year as uncertainty over Brexit led to capital outflows.

Last year's inflows made Britain the single largest foreign investor in the Netherlands in 2018, up from just 14 billion euros in 2014, Statistics Netherlands said.

In 2016, there were 1,310 subsidiaries of British multinational companies based in the Netherlands employing 114,000 people.

Nearly 100 companies have relocated from Britain to the Netherlands or set up offices there to be within the European Union due to the United Kingdom's planned departure from the bloc.

Another 325 companies worried about losing access to the European market are considering a move, the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency said in August.

