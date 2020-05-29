Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

British lender Nationwide cuts saver benefits after profit slump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 09:09am BST
Signage is seen outside of a Nationwide Building Society in London

By Lawrence White and Iain Withers

Britain's Nationwide Building Society will no longer be able to offer customers above-market savings rates, it said on Friday after setting aside more cash to cover a likely spike in loan losses because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bellwether mortgage lender booked a 101 million pound ($124.6 million) hit from expected credit losses and will focus for now on maintaining capital reserves after profit for the year to April 4 fell 44% to 466 million pounds.

Nationwide said profit had been under pressure before the pandemic, owing to margin erosion from tough competition in the mortgage market, but the outbreak had made it more difficult to hit some annual targets.

Among these is its goal of delivering more than 400 million pounds in financial benefits to customers through better pricing on the likes of savings deposits.

Paying significantly better rates to savers than the competition has become unsustainable after the central bank cut the base rate to 0.1%, said Chief Executive Joe Garner.

"The cut in base rates put further pressure on our margins and also contributed to our decision to halt business banking," he said.

Nationwide in April abandoned a push into business banking, saying that the economic fallout from the virus outbreak had made it unviable.

The lender reined in mortgage lending growth during the past year but attracted 15 billion pounds in additional deposits, achieving its target of 10% of current accounts in Britain.

Technology investment again dented its results, with the lender booking a 124 million pound charge.

Unlike the big shareholder-owned banks that are its main rivals, Nationwide - as a member-owned society - is not under pressure to deliver ever greater returns to shareholders.

Nationwide reported a core capital buffer of 31.9%, down slightly from 32.2% the previous year but still ahead of most major rivals.

(Reporting by Lawrence White and Iain Withers; Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:36aBANK OF THAILAND : Press Release on Southern Region's Economic Conditions in April 2020Mr.Santi Rungsiyaphornratana Senior Director, Southern Region Office
PU
04:35aChina says Canada is an accomplice of U.S. in Huawei case
RE
04:34aEuro zone corporate lending surges amid coronavirus crisis
RE
04:33aAs China's factories feel economic blues, band of workers tell their story through rock music
RE
04:26aMEDIA ADVISORY : World Bank Issues New Notes on Health, Poverty, Education, Labor, Social Protection, and Air Quality in Western Balkans
PU
04:25aNMC Health will most likely be liquidated or dissolved - Administrators
RE
04:21aGlobal stocks slip as investors await Trump's Hong Kong response
RE
04:18aGlobal stocks slip as investors await Trump's Hong Kong response
RE
04:15aSwedish economy ekes out growth in first-quarter despite pandemic hit
RE
04:11aNSI NATIONAL STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Trips of Bulgarian Residents Abroad and Arrivals of Visitors from Abroad to Bulgaria in April 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2VODAFONE GROUP PLC : Google Explores Vodafone Idea Stake as Part of India Push, FT Reports
3RENAULT : GROUPE RENAULT: Press Release - Cost reduction plan project 2o22
4SANOFI SA : SANOFI : Drugmaker Sanofi appoints four new people to executive committee
5FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS : Helios acquires hospital in western Germany

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group