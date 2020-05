Britain's Nationwide Building Society's annual profit fell by 44%, it said on Friday as it warned of rising loan losses because of the coronavirus pandemic and booked the costs of technology investment.

The bellwether mortgage lender on Friday reported profit of 466 million pounds ($575.6 million) for the finanical year to April 4, down from 833 million the previous year.

