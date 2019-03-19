British pound turnover surges as Brexit uncertainty rises

CLS, a major settler of foreign exchange trades, said weekly turnover for the British pound totaled $460 billion in the week ending March 15 and the highest so far this year.

Last week's turnover was nearly double the weekly volume of $260 billion (196 billion pounds) seen at the start of the year and reflected greater uncertainty on the short-term outlook, according to CLS data.

"We are cautious on sterling as it gives very little certainty on the future relationship with the EU," said Roger Hallam, JP Morgan Asset Management's currency chief investment officer.

In a series of votes crucial to the Brexit process, lawmakers last week voted to reject May's tweaked deal, to rule out the option of Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal on March 29 and to request an extension of the Brexit deadline.

The twists in British politics unleashed a fresh wave of volatility in the pound, with daily market swings in the currency last week overtaking some of its emerging market peers such as the Brazilian real and the Turkish lira.

The jump in turnover in the cash markets also rippled over into the currency derivative markets, where futures and option contracts tied to the pound shot to their highest levels this year.

Data from CME Group, one of the world's biggest exchanges, showed that last week was the third highest week in terms of turnover including the Brexit referendum vote in June 2016.

A total of 1.25 million contracts were traded last week, though volumes were also higher because of a roll week, where expiring futures contracts roll over to the next month, generating higher than usual turnover.

