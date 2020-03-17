Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

British shoppers step up panic buying - industry sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 02:44pm EDT
An Iceland store in the Kennedy Centre opening one hour early to allow elderly shoppers to buy food

Panic buying by British shoppers over coronavirus is getting worse despite appeals for calm, and supermarket bosses are concerned the government is yet to get to grips with the magnitude of the crisis, industry sources told Reuters.

On Sunday the food industry appealed to shoppers to stop panic buying, placing adverts in national newspapers. But it hasn't worked.

Shelves were on Tuesday stripped bare of items such as eggs and chicken, while freezer chests were emptied.

"It's getting worse," said a source at one of Britain's major supermarket groups.

Britain's big grocers, including market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, and Morrisons, along with discounters Aldi and Lidl, have struggled for over a week to keep shelves stocked.

Britons have been stockpiling cupboard items such as dried pasta, flour, canned food, toilet rolls and hand sanitiser.

Store trading levels have been close to those only seen at Christmas, the busiest time of the year, while online grocery operations have been struggling to meet vast demand.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday shut down social life in Britain and advised the most vulnerable to isolate for 12 weeks, prompting another step-up in grocery trade on Tuesday.

"The level of panic buying is definitely not getting any better," said a second source at another major UK supermarket group.

Aldi on Monday became the first grocer to introduce rationing, limiting customers to buying four items of any one product during each visit.

The supermarket industry says it is working closely with suppliers to keep food moving through the system and is making more deliveries to stores to get shelves re-stocked.

It says supplies are still coming in from Europe, despite lock-downs in Italy, Spain and France.

MORE HELP

The government says it is speaking to supermarket CEOs about their response to coronavirus. Prime Minister Johnson said there was no reason to stockpile as food supplies were safe.

However, the first source said the government was only just starting to understand the enormity of the crisis for the supermarket industry.

"They're in asking questions mode, they're certainly not in telling us anything mode. They're trying to understand what we're seeing rather than telling us to do anything specific."

The second source added: "Government are asking questions, listening and planning, but we'd appreciate a bit more help to get things moving."

The source said the government could help by lifting restrictions on driver hours and relaxing Groceries Supply Code of Practice (GSCOP) regulations which slow the industry down.

Reuters reported on Monday that supermarket groups are working on plans to streamline their operations by cutting cafes, counters and other services to enable a depleted workforce to maintain basic provisions.

In-store cafes will start to close in the next few days. Supermarkets are also rationalising ranges, reducing the number of pack sizes and different product options.

By James Davey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:09pEurope's Fiscal Antidote to Coronavirus Crisis Risks Deepening Economic Gaps
DJ
03:08pUK launches coronavirus lending scheme for business
RE
03:07pUK will have to come back with more help for companies - IFS think-tank
RE
03:07pCoronavirus-stricken airlines call for state aid to avert ruin
RE
02:58pTrump Administration Seeks to Send Checks to Americans as Part of Stimulus Package -- 3rd Update
DJ
02:56pPhilippines exempts financial markets from coronavirus shutdown
RE
02:52pMacy's to temporarily close all stores due to virus outbreak
RE
02:45pCNSOPB CANADA NOVA SCOTIA OFFSHORE PETROLEUM BOA : Canada Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board Response to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
PU
02:44pCoronavirus-stricken airlines call for state aid to avert ruin
RE
02:44pBritish shoppers step up panic buying - industry sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30/bbl as recession fears weigh
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : preparing 'air bridge' to supply Germany through epidemic
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group