Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

British supermarkets' plea to shoppers - stop panic buying

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/14/2020 | 08:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man talks on his phone as he stands at an empty toilet roll aisle in a Tesco supermarket in Manchester

Britain's food retailers appealed to shoppers on Sunday to stop panic buying during the coronavirus outbreak, saying purchasing more than they need would mean others will be left without.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC), which represents supermarket groups including market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons, said retailers have come together to write to their customers, calling on them to be considerate in the way they shop.

Their letter will be published in adverts in national newspapers on Sunday and Monday. 

"We understand your concerns but buying more than is needed can sometimes mean that others will be left without. There is enough for everyone if we all work together," Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, says in the letter.

Social media has been awash over the last week with pictures of empty shelves in Britain's major supermarkets, with items like dried pasta, toilet rolls and canned food particularly sought after.

Trading in UK supermarkets has been intense, with some shop bosses saying it can only be compared to the pre-Christmas rush.

Anecdotal evidence suggested activity has stepped-up further since Thursday when Prime Minister Boris Johnson said those showing even mild symptoms of having the virus should self-isolate for at least seven days.

As of Saturday, 21 people had died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Britain, health authorities said.

In the letter to customers, Dickinson says food retailers are working closely with government and suppliers to keep food moving quickly through the system and making more deliveries to stores to ensure shelves are stocked.

She also says retailers with online delivery and click-and-collect services are running at full capacity.

Tesco chairman John Allan said on Thursday it was unlikely the retailer, which has a 27.2% UK grocery market share, would experience anything more than "very short term, temporary" shortages of certain products.

By James Davey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:07pTAMPA ELECTRIC : and TECO Peoples Gas Protecting Customers, Employees
PU
08:03pBritish supermarkets' plea to shoppers - stop panic buying
RE
07:56pFed may announce commercial paper facilities Sunday - BofA
RE
07:47pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Remarks by President Trump, Vice President Pence, and Members of the Coronavirus Task Force in Press Briefing
PU
07:40pSouth Korea's February U.S. crude imports down 2.4%; total crude imports down 11.6%
RE
07:22pTrump Steps Up Criticism of Fed
DJ
06:11pVIRGIN ATLANTIC BOSS SEEKS 7.5 BILLION-POUND UK AIRLINE BAILOUT : Sky News
RE
06:01pOur Market Reporters Answer Questions From People in Their Lives
DJ
05:44pApple closes most stores worldwide for two weeks
RE
05:41pSouthwest says 'seriously considering' cutting flights in short term
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. airlines prepare new flight cuts after new UK, Ireland restrictions
2ASR NEDERLAND N.V. : ASR NEDERLAND N : Progress share buyback programme 9- 13 March 2020
3Statement From Alterra Mountain Company
4GOLDEN VALLEY MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE : Resumes Standard Operations
5MORGAN STANLEY : MORGAN STANLEY : Capital Partners to Sell Vet Hospital Business, Say Sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group