Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

British watchdog fines Janus Henderson £1.9 million over unfair fees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 03:01am EST

Britain's financial markets regulator has fined Henderson Investment Funds (HIFL) 1.9 million pounds for overcharging more than 4,700 retail investors over five years, in its first "closet-tracking" penalty.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday that nearly all institutional investors at HIFL, now part of Janus Henderson, were told that the Japan and North American funds would be managed without charge because the level of active management was reduced in 2011.

But retail clients in the Henderson Japan Enhanced Equity Fund and Henderson North American Enhanced Equity Fund

continued to pay the same fees and were collectively overcharged by around 1.8 million pounds, the FCA said.

The FCA fine marks a step up in regulatory action across Europe on so-called 'closet tracking', where asset managers charge investors a premium for actively managing a fund's assets although portfolios are very similar to those of lower cost index-tracker funds.

The FCA, which launched a review of the asset management industry in 2015, said in March that it had launched two enforcement investigations and overseen "voluntary payments" of more than 34 million pounds to investors to date.

Janus Henderson, which manages $356 billion (£275 billion) in assets, said it accepted the FCA's findings, that all affected clients had been fully compensated, systems and controls improved and it had cooperated fully with the investigation.

"The FCA requires firms to treat all its customers fairly, not just some customers," said Mark Steward, the FCA's head of enforcement and market oversight.

"For retail clients, the Japan and North American Funds were in effect operating as "closet trackers" as the fees charged to them were inappropriate given the diminished level of active management," he added.

HIFL qualified for a 30 percent cut in the fine by agreeing to resolve the situation, reducing the original fine of 2.67 million pounds.

(Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Simon Jessop and Kirstin Ridley
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HENDERSON INVESTMENT LIMITED 0.00% 0.63 End-of-day quote.-3.08%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE -1.83% 17.12 Delayed Quote.29.60%
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC -0.56% 25.04 Delayed Quote.20.85%
JAPAN SYSTEMS CO.,LTD. 1.65% 369 End-of-day quote.79.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:46aNHH NGAI HING HONG : Annual general meeting held on 21st november 2019 poll results
PU
03:46aSPAREBANKEN VEST : Reminder of expiry of the bookbuilding and application period
PU
03:46aQINHUANGDAO PORT : Clarification announcement
PU
03:46aGET NICE : Continuing connected transactions and notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
03:46aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Tips for managing your personal finances when going it alone
PU
03:46aTONLY ELECTRONICS : Voting results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 21 november 2019
PU
03:46aRTX ON : Chaos V-Ray GPU Next and Blender Cycles Now Shipping with RTX Support
PU
03:43aJapan's yen gains, yuan down on trade woes, Hong Kong strife
RE
03:43aChina says will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.
RE
03:42aJapan's yen gains, yuan down on trade woes, Hong Kong strife
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2Oil drops amid new concern over prospects for U.S.-China trade deal
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : China's Pinduoduo suffers $11 billion slump in value after big loss
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Aviva shares drop as strategy update leaves investors underwhelmed
5China says will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group