Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

British watchdog says cryptocurrency scams on the rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 01:25pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the new Financial Conduct Authority is seen at the agency's headquarters in the Canary Wharf business district of London

LONDON (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency scams are using images of celebrities and upmarket London addresses to hoodwink consumers into parting with cash, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.

Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether are not regulated in Britain, and the FCA said it has received a rising number of reports about investment scams that claim to offer high returns.

"UK consumers are being increasingly targeted by cryptocurrency-related investment scams," the FCA said in a statement.

"Cryptocurrency fraudsters tend to advertise on social media, often using the images of celebrities or well-known individuals to promote cryptocurrency investments."

The ads link to websites for investments either using cryptocurrencies or traditional cash.

"The firms operating the scams are usually based outside of the UK but will claim to have a UK presence, often a prestigious City of London address," the FCA said.

Given that cryptocurrencies are not regulated, consumers are unlikely to get their money back, and are not protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, the watchdog said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:01pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Edge Lower As Turkish Currency Resumes Fall
DJ
01:58pOil heads for weekly loss on concerns over trade row
RE
01:56pMARKETS AND MARKETS : Feed Acidifiers Market worth $3.50 billion by 2023
PU
01:54pEuro nudges higher as U.S.-China trade talks calm market nerves
RE
01:51pGREEN SHIPPING : Towards A Clean Future
PU
01:50pTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : NAFTA will wait, Hong Kong struggles, Turkey resists...
01:48pSEC ASKED TO STUDY SIX-MONTH FILING SYSTEM FOR COMPANIES : Trump
RE
01:38pStocks steady on plans for U.S.-China trade talks; Turkish lira buckles
RE
01:37pStocks steady on plans for U.S.-China trade talks; Turkish lira buckles
RE
01:30pBitcoin ATMs to by-pass crypto-currency exchanges
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4TESLA : WHISTLEBLOWER ACCUSES TESLA OF SPYING ON EMPLOYEES AT GIGAFACTORY: attorney
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Comedown Sows Tech Doubts -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.