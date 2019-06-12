Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

British watchdog toughens up 'buy now, pay later' credit rules

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 04:21am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday it will ban firms from charging interest on "buy now pay later" (BNPL) credit to save consumers up to 60 million pounds a year.

The FCA said the rules will cover a range of companies who offer BNPL credit, including catalogues, store cards and retailers who offer finance at the point of sale.

BNPL usually includes a one-year offer period, during which customers do not have to make payments and are not charged interest. If the consumer does not repay the entire amount within this period, interest is charged from the date of purchase.

Consumers who repay part but not all of the amount owed are charged backdated interest on that portion, with typically more than a third of consumers not repaying within the offer period.

The FCA said that from November firms will be banned from charging backdated interest on money that a customer has already repaid during the offer period.

It is the latest intervention by the FCA to tackle high cost credit that affects vulnerable consumers in particular. It has already taken steps in the payday loan, rent-to-own and overdraft markets.

"We expect the overall package of measures will save consumers around 40-60 million pounds a year and tackle the harm we identified in this market," Christopher Woolard, the FCA's executive director of strategy and competition, said in a statement."

"As we have shown, we will intervene where we see harms and we remain vigilant in this and other sectors."

Firms will also have to provide better information to consumers about BNPL offers, and give "prompts" to remind consumers when an offer period is about to end.

Credit checker ClearScore said the changes will help consumers make better choices as BNPL schemes can appear very attractive but carry eye-watering interest rates, fees and charges.

"They are instantly available at store counters, which means people don't often have time to consider their options or look at the terms and conditions before taking them out," ClearScore said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)

By Huw Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:37aCENTRAL EUROPE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE TO GLOBAL TRADE WAR : Draghi
RE
04:34aNORD GOLD : Nordgold Reports Results of the Final Tender Offer
PU
04:25aChinese auto sales post worst-ever monthly decline as trade war intensifies
RE
04:21aBritish watchdog toughens up 'buy now, pay later' credit rules
RE
04:14aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : Greetings to Russia President Vladimir Putin
PU
04:09aRIO TINTO COAL AUSTRALIA PTY : releases further details on tailings facilities
PU
04:08aDollar slips for second day on growing U.S. rate cut bets
RE
04:04aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : international teacher and school leader survey to be published Wednesday 19 June 2019
PU
03:59aNigeria's Pelfaco signs oil production sharing deal with Congo Republic
RE
03:49aTHUNE : Year-Round Sale of E15 Great News For South Dakota Corn Producers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Proxy advisers lob rare rebuke against Nissan CEO Saikawa
2DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : DASSAULT SYSTEMES : targets life sciences with $5.8 billion Medidata deal
3INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara owner Inditex shakes off curr..
4Oil prices fall on weaker demand growth, surprise gain in US crude stocks
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : First Half Pre-Close Trading Update 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About