Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Britons slowly returning to workplaces, statistics office says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 05:49am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

People in Britain continued to gradually return to their workplaces in late August, something Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to speed up in September to help the economy recover from its historic coronavirus slump.

Fifty-seven percent of working adults traveled to work between Aug. 26 and Aug. 30, up from 55% two weeks earlier and 33% in May, the country's statistics office said on Thursday.

Those working exclusively from home slipped to 20% from 22%, the Office for National Statistics said. That figure stood at

nearly 40% in June.

Johnson has urged more people to get back to their workplaces as schools across Britain reopen after the summer holidays.

Last week, one of the country's business leaders said big urban centres looked like ghost towns, putting at risk swathes of companies which cater to commuter workers.

The ONS said footfall in retail areas hit more than 75% of its level a year earlier in the week starting Aug. 24, largely driven by people returning to high streets.

Counts of cars, pedestrians and cyclists in London and the north east of England returned to around pre-lockdown levels.

However, there was a reminder that Britain is facing higher unemployment as the government winds down its job retention scheme - online job adverts remained around 55% of their 2019 average for a fourth consecutive week, the ONS said.

Separately, a survey published by the Bank of England showed companies expect the hit to sales and employment from the pandemic to last well into next year."

The Decision Maker Panel survey, conducted between Aug. 7 and Aug. 21, also found the share of employees on furlough fell to 12% in August from 18% in July and a peak of 36% in April.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce and Toby Chopra)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15aFacebook partners with two more companies ahead of FTC hearing on data portability
RE
06:11aS.Africa's Comair needs $72 mln and to cut 400 jobs, administrators say
RE
06:10aBritain ramps up trials of 20 minute COVID-19 tests
RE
06:01aIliad's 'Free' service says not authorised to use Huawei gear
RE
05:58aJapan's Suga signals readiness to compile third extra budget to fight pandemic
RE
05:49aBritons slowly returning to workplaces, statistics office says
RE
05:45aUnemployment Claims Expected to Ease
DJ
05:38aGermany's Altmaier confident EU can limit transatlantic tensions
RE
05:35aUK Oil & Gas Authority Awards 65 Companies Licenses in Offshore Round
DJ
05:25aStriving for green recovery, EU adds lithium to critical materials list
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Sells $676 Million Stake in Wind and Solar Portfolio
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : U.S. CDC tells states to prep for COVID-19 vaccine distribution by Nov
3UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines to cut 16,370 workers, many more going without pay
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices
5SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers Places EUR2.73 Billion of New Shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group