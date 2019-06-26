Brittany Greenfield, Yogesh Gupta, and Donna Levin Tapped for MassTLC Board of Trustees

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, June 26th MassTLC welcomed three of the of the region’s top tech leaders on to its Board of Trustees. The new trustees, elected on March 22nd, include: Brittany Greenfield, CEO of Wabbi, a DevOps security company just out of stealth mode; Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress Software, a leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies; and Donna Levin, Executive Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

“As the most concentrated tech state in the nation, Massachusetts is remarkable for its innovation capacity, and it’s important that our Board of Trustees reflects this range,” remarked MassTLC CEO Tom Hopcroft. “The MassTLC board will be 50% diverse in terms of gender, race, and ethnicity by 2020, while representing tech leaders in various roles, subsectors, and company stages. And welcoming these incoming tech leaders onto our Board helps keep our organization energized and at the forefront of technology leadership in the region.”

“The innovation ecosystem in central mass is dynamic and growing rapidly,” stated Donna Levin. As a seasoned technologist and entrepreneur, I am excited to join the MassTLC board and represent the tech leaders in Central MA as well as the innovation and entrepreneurial activities at WPI.”

“It's a privilege to join the MassTLC board and represent the broad interests of Massachusetts-based enterprises,” said Yogesh Gupta. “I look forward to working with this amazing community of companies and entrepreneurs to help make measurable progress toward our ultimate goal: to accelerate growth, innovation, and the development of an inclusive tech ecosystem.”

Brittany Greenfield includes, “Our abundance of the world’s leading universities and corporations uniquely position us to build the next generation of companies solving tech’s toughest problems. I’m thrilled to join the MassTLC Board to continue to support our region’s vibrant technology ecosystem of resources, talent and ideas.”

The new trustees join a board comprising the Who’s Who of the tech leadership in the region:

Mohamad Ali , President & CEO, Carbonite

, President & CEO, Carbonite Lynda Applegate , Sarofim-Rock Professor of Business Administration and Chair of the Executive Education Programs for Business Owners & Entrepreneurs, Harvard Business School

, Sarofim-Rock Professor of Business Administration and Chair of the Executive Education Programs for Business Owners & Entrepreneurs, Harvard Business School Kirk Arnold , former CEO, Data Intensity

, former CEO, Data Intensity Sean Belka , Senior Vice President and Director of Fidelity Center for Applied Technology (FCAT), Fidelity Investments

, Senior Vice President and Director of Fidelity Center for Applied Technology (FCAT), Fidelity Investments Peter Bowman , Vice President, MA/RI External Affairs, Verizon

, Vice President, MA/RI External Affairs, Verizon Tye Brady , Chief Technologist, Amazon Robotics

, Chief Technologist, Amazon Robotics Dan Bricklin , President & CEO, Software Garden

, President & CEO, Software Garden Steve Conine , Co-Founder, Wayfair

, Co-Founder, Wayfair Jim Daniell , Chief Transformation Officer, NetHope

, Chief Transformation Officer, NetHope Craig Dillon , Managing Director, East Region, Microsoft Technology Centers (MTC), Microsoft

, Managing Director, East Region, Microsoft Technology Centers (MTC), Microsoft Renee Foster , former President, Curriculum Associates

, former President, Curriculum Associates Jim Heppelmann , President & CEO, PTC

, President & CEO, PTC Jeff Hoffman , Vice President, Digital, CVS Health

, Vice President, Digital, CVS Health Mike Kinkead , Entrepreneurial Advisor, Green Swan Enterprises

, Entrepreneurial Advisor, Green Swan Enterprises Dave Krupinski , Co-Founder & CTO, Care.com

, Co-Founder & CTO, Care.com Jack Little , President, Mathworks

, President, Mathworks Matthew Littlewood , Partner, PWC

, Partner, PWC Mark Lorion , President & GM, Arxan

, President & GM, Arxan Steve O'Leary , Managing Director, Aeris Partners

, Managing Director, Aeris Partners Pam Reeve , Vice Chair, Commonwealth Institute

, Vice Chair, Commonwealth Institute Susan Rousseau , Head of Global Operations & Managing Director, State Street

, Head of Global Operations & Managing Director, State Street Fidelma Russo , CTO & EVP, Iron Mountain

, CTO & EVP, Iron Mountain Derek Schoettle , Former CEO, ZoomInfo

, Former CEO, ZoomInfo Trynka Shineman , Former CEO, Vistaprint

, Former CEO, Vistaprint Debbie Theobald , Executive Director, Vecna Cares

, Executive Director, Vecna Cares Corey Thomas , President & CEO, Rapid7

, President & CEO, Rapid7 Sophie Vandebroek, Vice President, Emerging Technology Partnerships, IBM

Vice President, Emerging Technology Partnerships, IBM Anthony Williams, Vice President, Global Talent Acquisition and Diversity, Akamai Technologies

Officers were also elected, including: Debbie Theobald, Executive Director, Vecna Cares, as incoming Co-Chair. She will serve a two-year term alongside current Co-Chair Dave Krupinski, Co-Founder & CTO, Care.com, whose term ends at the Annual Meeting of the Board in 2020. Also elected as Secretary/Clerk is Fidelma Russo, CTO & EVP, Iron Mountain.

About the Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

With about 500 member companies, the Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is the region's leading technology association and the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy leaders. MassTLC's mission is to accelerate innovation, growth, and the development of an inclusive tech ecosystem in Massachusetts. We do this by connecting people from across the technology landscape, providing access to industry-leading content and ideas and offering a platform for our members to advance their collective interests. More at www.masstlc.org .

