Broad Money Growth Accelerated Again in March 2020

As a measure of liquidity in the economy, broad money recorded another period of stronger growth in March 2020. Totalling Rp6,440.5 trillion in March 2020, M2 growth accelerated to 12.1% (yoy) from 7.9% (yoy) the month earlier on the back of all components, namely narrow money (M1), quasi-money and securities other than shares. Growth of narrow money increased from 8.6% (yoy) in February 2020 to 15.4% (yoy) in March 2020, led by rupiah demand deposits. Quasi-money also increased in March 2020 from 7.5% (yoy) to 10.8% (yoy). Finally, securities other than shares expanded 44.6% (yoy) in March 2020, up from 34.7% (yoy) in February 2020.

Based on the affecting factors, M2 growth accelerated in March 2020 in response to stronger growth of Net Foreign Assets (NFA), expansive fiscal operations and credit realisation. NFA growth increased to 13.9% (yoy) in March 2020 from 9.9% (yoy) one month earlier. Expansive fiscal operations were signalled by stronger growth of net claims on the central government to 14.5% (yoy) from 11.9% (yoy) in the previous period, while the banking industry reported an uptick in growth of disbursed loans from 5.5% (yoy) in February 2020 to 7.2% (yoy) and the reporting period.

