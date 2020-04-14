|
Broad Money Supply as of April 1, 2020
04/14/2020 | 04:38am EDT
BYN mln
|
Indicators
|
01/01/2019
|
01/01/2020
|
01/02/2020
|
01/03/2020
|
01/04/2020
|
1. Cash in circulation - М0
|
2,991.6
|
3,708.3
|
3,574.9
|
3,605.8
|
3,535.5
|
2. Transferable deposits
|
5,624.2
|
6,566.6
|
5,674.9
|
5,808.0
|
5,342.1
|
2.1. Natural persons
|
2,757.1
|
3,030.5
|
2,943.6
|
3,105.5
|
2,647.6
|
2.2. Legal entities^
|
2,867.1
|
3,536.1
|
2,731.3
|
2,702.6
|
2,694.5
|
Monetary aggregate - M1
|
8,615.7
|
10,274.9
|
9,249.8
|
9,413.8
|
8,877.5
|
3. Other deposits
|
7,378.5
|
9,878.0
|
9,651.6
|
9,671.2
|
9,426.1
|
3.1. Natural persons
|
4,010.8
|
5,131.4
|
5,265.1
|
5,294.9
|
5,103.2
|
3.2. Legal entities^
|
3,367.7
|
4,746.7
|
4,386.5
|
4,376.3
|
4,322.9
|
Ruble money supply according to the national definition - M2
|
15,994.2
|
20,152.9
|
18,901.4
|
19,085.0
|
18,303.7
|
4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency
|
904.7
|
1,370.4
|
1,484.1
|
1,589.2
|
1,510.3
|
Ruble money supply - M2*
|
16,899.0
|
21,523.3
|
20,385.5
|
20,674.2
|
19,813.9
|
5. Deposits in foreign currency
|
23,998.1
|
25,336.8
|
25,279.0
|
25,986.5
|
31,216.8
|
5.1. Transferable deposits
|
6,181.5
|
7,429.5
|
7,297.9
|
7,358.0
|
9,825.8
|
5.1.1. Natural persons
|
2,235.9
|
2,780.4
|
2,897.9
|
3,144.4
|
3,702.8
|
5.1.2. Legal entities^
|
3,945.6
|
4,649.1
|
4,400.0
|
4,213.7
|
6,123.1
|
5.2. Other deposits
|
17,816.6
|
17,907.3
|
17,981.1
|
18,628.5
|
21,391.0
|
5.2.1. Natural persons
|
13,170.2
|
13,076.7
|
13,251.2
|
13,789.2
|
15,697.2
|
5.2.2. Legal entities^
|
4,646.4
|
4,830.7
|
4,729.9
|
4,839.3
|
5,693.7
|
6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency
|
2,080.3
|
1,541.1
|
1,555.8
|
1,642.3
|
1,496.6
|
7. Precious metals deposits
|
255.6
|
108.5
|
98.1
|
91.4
|
102.8
|
Broad money - M3
|
43,232.9
|
48,509.7
|
47,318.4
|
48,394.5
|
52,630.1
|
For information:
|
Deposits in foreign currency, USD m
|
11,111.3
|
12,044.5
|
11,825.3
|
11,632.3
|
11,995.8
|
Natural persons
|
7,133.1
|
7,538.1
|
7,554.4
|
7,579.9
|
7,454.9
|
Legal entities^
|
3,978.2
|
4,506.4
|
4,270.9
|
4,052.4
|
4,540.9
|
1. Transferable deposits
|
2,862.1
|
3,531.8
|
3,413.9
|
3,293.7
|
3,775.8
|
1.1. Natural persons
|
1,035.2
|
1,321.7
|
1,355.6
|
1,407.5
|
1,422.9
|
1.2. Legal entities^
|
1,826.8
|
2,210.0
|
2,058.3
|
1,886.2
|
2,352.9
|
2. Other deposits
|
8,249.2
|
8,512.7
|
8,411.4
|
8,338.6
|
8,220.0
|
2.1. Natural persons
|
6,097.9
|
6,216.3
|
6,198.8
|
6,172.4
|
6,032.1
|
2.2. Legal entities^
|
2,151.3
|
2,296.4
|
2,212.6
|
2,166.2
|
2,188.0
|
Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m
|
963.2
|
732.6
|
727.8
|
735.1
|
575.1
|
Precious metals deposits, USD m
|
118.3
|
51.6
|
45.9
|
40.9
|
39.5
^ Legal entities - commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.
