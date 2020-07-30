Broad soybean trait portfolio puts weed control in growers' hands

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Like the promise that every year brings another growing season, there's the reality that every season brings another set of challenges to weed control. That's why the 2021 NK® soybean portfolio from Syngenta features the industry's broadest choice of herbicide-tolerant traits.

NK varieties available for 2021 include all three of the most in-demand traits: Enlist E3® soybeans, Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® soybeans and LibertyLink® GT27™ soybeans. As effective herbicide options become more limited, this expansive trait portfolio empowers growers to create the best weed management programs for their specific situations and maximize profit potential.

"There's enough in agriculture that's out of growers' hands. Soybean trait choice shouldn't be," said Eric Miller, NK soybeans product manager. "The broad selection of herbicide-tolerant traits found in NK soybeans gives growers control over their weed management programs."

A recent survey conducted by NK further demonstrates the need for soybean trait choice. When asked about the most important factors in soybean trait decisions, weed control effectiveness on resistant weeds and flexibility of herbicide and chemical options were consistently the top two factors cited by growers.

Each trait offers its own unique benefits:

Featuring one of the newest traits on the market, Enlist E3 varieties offer tolerance to three modes of action: 2,4-D choline, glyphosate and glufosinate.

Roundup Ready 2 Xtend varieties are known for their consistent performance and tolerance to dicamba and glyphosate.

LibertyLink GT27 varieties provide strong yield and agronomics for growers looking to manage weeds with glufosinate and glyphosate.

Access to these traits is made possible by a state-of-the-art trait conversion capability that enables Syngenta to bring the latest, most desirable trait packages to market with the newest genetics. Combine these trait offerings with more than 50 years of breeding experience, and NK is able to offer growers varieties that protect soybean yield potential in even the toughest environments.

Innovation continues: As growers start to consider their corn and soybean seed selections for next season, Syngenta is releasing 21 new soybean varieties for 2021.

"Because every field is different, NK is committed to research and development that helps ensure success no matter the location," Miller said. "By minimizing risk with NK soybeans, growers can maximize their return on investment potential."

