Broadcom Inc. is the New National Sponsor of the IRIS Fair

Meet Visionary Leaders in STEM, including the President of Broadcom Foundation, in New Delhi on October 14, 2019

Broadcom Inc., a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, announces its national partnership with IRIS (Initiative for Research and Innovation in STEM) to advance India’s STEM education pipeline.

The IRIS National Fair promotes and nurtures science and engineering research among young Indian innovators and creates a national platform for students to represent India at the world’s largest international pre-college science competition, ISEF (International Science and Engineering Fair), and participate in the Broadcom MASTERS® International.

Broadcom Inc.’s sponsorship will impact over 4.5 million students across socio-economic and geographical boundaries within India and underwrite the participation of Team India at ISEF 2020, a program of Society for Science & the Public, held in Anaheim, California, in May 2020.

“The privilege of supporting a national science fair program in India as well as those we support in the US enhances Broadcom Inc.’s brand as a leader in corporate social responsibility dedicated to inspiring and empowering the next generation of scientists, engineers and innovators,” said Henry Samueli, Chairman of the Board of Broadcom Inc., and Chair of the Broadcom Foundation that provides oversight for the new partnership.

IRIS outreach activities include partnerships with STEM programs serving children throughout India, face-to-face STEM workshops, IRIS alumni community outreach programs, and mentorship camps for affiliated fair winners and ISEF finalists.

WHEN: October 14, 2019 at 9:00 am sharp WHERE: Hotel Lalit, New Delhi Opening Session of the EMEA University Student Research Workshop on Brain-Inspired Computing and Technologies hosted by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore WHO: Paula Golden, President of Broadcom Foundation Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Science and Technology Dr. Nicolaos Alexopoulos, Vice President of Academic Programs & University Relations Sharon E. Kumar, Fair Director IRIS National Fair, India CONTACT: To interview Paula Golden, Dr. Alexopoulos and Sharon E. Kumar, please contact Dana Orsini in the US.

