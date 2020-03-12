Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Broadcom withdraws 2020 revenue forecast on coronavirus worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 04:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign to the campus offices of chipmaker Broadcom Ltd is shown in Irvine

Broadcom Inc withdrew its revenue forecast for 2020 on Thursday, joining a host of chipmakers that have either cut or pulled their sales outlook due to disruptions in global supply chain caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Nearly 20% of Broadcom's revenue in 2019 came from Apple Inc, which was the first big technology company to say the epidemic was hurting its production and demand in China.

"We did not see any material impact on our businesses due to COVID-19 in our first quarter. However, visibility in our global markets is lacking and demand uncertainty is intensifying," Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan said.

The chipmaker said it expects second-quarter revenue of $5.7 billion, plus or minus $150 million, below analysts' average estimate of $5.94 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the company, which closed down 11% on Thursday amid a broader market selloff, fell nearly 2% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:36pMaterials Down As Fed Intervention Fails to Ease Economic Worries, Market Panic -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:35pRome Catholic churches ordered closed due to coronavirus, unprecedented in modern times
RE
04:34pEnergy Down With Oil Futures After Europe-US Flight Ban -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:33pOracle quarterly revenue tops estimates on strong cloud demand
RE
04:32pWall Street's 'fear gauge' marks record surge after stock sell-off
RE
04:30pBroadcom withdraws 2020 revenue forecast on coronavirus worries
RE
04:29pFactbox - The economic remedies for the coronavirus
RE
04:28pPlunging Wall Street stocks end record bull run
RE
04:26pPlunging Wall Street stocks end record bull run
RE
04:25pGap sees hit $100 million to first-quarter sales due to coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurers face double whammy from coronavirus crisis
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Deutsche Bank opts not to redeem $1.25 billion of debt next mont..
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Update on the coronavirus situation – message from Christian Sewing t..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group