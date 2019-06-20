Log in
Broadshore Capital Partners : Adds Elaine Philis as Senior Vice President, Director-Capital Raising

06/20/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Broadshore Capital Partners (Broadshore), a leading national real estate investment management and advisory services company, announced today that Elaine Philis has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Director-Capital Raising. Philis will be based in Broadshore’s headquarters in Los Angeles.

“Elaine is an accomplished executive with extensive experience working with a broad range of investors seeking to invest equity in many types of real estate. Elaine joins our team to expand Broadshore’s investor outreach and assist our firm in building new investment relationships,” said Brad Howe, co-CEO, Broadshore.

Broadshore Capital Partners works with its investors primarily through individual mandates, ranging from traditional separate accounts, to programmatic joint ventures and individual property joint ventures. “We believe these structures create the best alignment between the firm and its clients,” added Howe.

Philis brings a diverse background in commercial real estate including capital raising, debt placement and commercial real estate law to her position at Broadshore. Prior to joining the company Philis was a Managing Director at CBRE Capital Advisors, Inc., the real estate investment banking unit of CBRE Group. Previously she worked for TGM Associates, Lend Lease, Westbrook, Tishman Speyer and DRA Advisors raising equity commitments for real estate funds, joint ventures and separate accounts. Philis has worked with domestic and international investors including corporate and public pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies. She also participated in the placement of over $2.2 billion in debt during her tenure with HFF in New York.

“Broadshore is an investment management firm that has institutional financial resources combined with boutique service that is tailored to the needs of its clients. This is a compelling combination and I welcome the opportunity to join this respected organization,” said Philis.

Philis holds an MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business and a JD from the University of Connecticut.

About Broadshore Capital Partners

Broadshore Capital Partners, LLC ("Broadshore") was founded in 1989 (under a predecessor name) and became an SEC registered investment adviser in 1991. In 2019 the company rebranded following a buyout led by its long-time partner, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. Broadshore is a leading national real estate investment management and advisory services company with over $1.7 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2018. The firm provides real estate advisory services to a select list of international institutions, public pension funds, insurance companies and high net worth individuals. Broadshore is based in Los Angeles and retains regional offices in Denver, Seattle and Phoenix.


© Business Wire 2019
