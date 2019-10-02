Broadshore Capital Partners : Expands Multifamily Group With Addition of Louis Leeds as Senior Vice President of Acquisitions

Broadshore Capital Partners (Broadshore), a leading national real estate investment management and advisory services company, announced today that Louis Leeds has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Acquisitions to manage its multifamily investment activities in the eastern U.S. Leeds will be based in the New York/Northern New Jersey area.

“Louis is an ideal fit for our growing multifamily group as he brings a depth of multifamily investment experience and a strong track record to help advance Broadshore’s multifamily investment program,” said Brad Howe, co-CEO, Broadshore. “Broadshore has extensive investments in multifamily properties across the country and with Louis we are expanding our team and our regional reach to support the growth of investments in the multifamily sector that continues to be in a period of increasing demand.”

Leeds brings more than 20 years of multifamily investment management experience to Broadshore. In his new position he will be responsible for analyzing markets in the eastern U.S., to select and identify those that fit Broadshore’s investment strategy, source opportunities that align with the company’s investment criteria and secure and complete transactions on behalf of Broadshore and its investment clients.

Prior to joining Broadshore, Leeds was Senior Vice President of Acquisitions at Resource Real Estate Inc., overseeing the investment and underwriting activity in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeastern U.S. markets. Previously, Leeds held executive level positions with JRK Investors, Inc., The Hunt Companies, Capmark Investments, and Lend Lease.

“Broadshore is a well-regarded company and this position offers the opportunity to apply my expertise to assist in growing its multifamily investment activity. The company’s investment platform provides clients the flexibility and swift execution of an entrepreneurial organization coupled with institutional acumen, a valuable combination for commercial real estate investing,” said Leeds.

Leeds holds an M.S. in Real Estate Finance and Development from New York University, an M.B.A. in Finance from LaSalle University, and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Pittsburgh.

About Broadshore Capital Partners

Broadshore Capital Partners, LLC ("Broadshore") was founded in 1989 (under a predecessor name) and became an SEC registered investment adviser in 1991. In 2019 the company rebranded following a buyout led by its long-time partner, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. Broadshore is a leading national real estate investment management and advisory services company with over $1.7 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019. The firm provides real estate advisory services to a select list of international institutions, public pension funds, insurance companies and high net worth individuals. Broadshore is based in Los Angeles and retains regional offices in Denver, Seattle and Phoenix.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005582/en/