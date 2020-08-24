Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Broadshore Capital Partners : Provides $44.5 Million Senior Construction Loan on 314-unit Charlotte, North Carolina Apartment Community

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Company’s long-standing debt program shifts focus to multifamily construction

Broadshore Capital Partners (Broadshore) announced today that it has closed a $44.5 million senior construction loan to Panorama Holdings (Panorama) for the construction of the 314-unit Lumeo apartment community in Charlotte, North Carolina. Lumeo, at 7100 MacFarlane Blvd, is located adjacent to the University City Light Rail stop offering convenient access to nearby shops, dining and entertainment, as well as a short ride to both UNC Charlotte and Uptown Charlotte.

“Broadshore’s debt program seeks to make stretch senior construction loans on multifamily projects in communities with multiple economic drivers that are being undertaken by experienced developers such as at Lumeo,” said Bleecker Seaman, co-CEO, Broadshore. “This loan expands our long-standing debt program to include multifamily construction lending. Changing market conditions coupled with our company’s expertise in multifamily investing allows us to seamlessly adapt our debt program to multifamily lending where we see the opportunity to provide capital where other lenders have pulled back.”

Lumeo is an urban-style community with residential buildings, club house and outdoor recreation and gathering spaces spread across its approximately 10.1-acre site. The apartments are designed with modern fixtures and finishes. It offers an array of services, including a full-service pet spa, business center, club house and fitness center with yoga studio; and outdoor areas such as a large saltwater pool and sun deck, courtyards with gas grills and fire pit, and community-wide walking trails.

Broadshore has extensive experience in multifamily investment and management built over more than 30 years of investing in markets across the United States. Broadshore’s team draws on this expertise for its debt program which allows the company to quickly evaluate and make loan determinations. Broadshore’s niche is as a non-recourse lender for construction and transitional assets. Broadshore can provide stretch senior and mezzanine financing targeting loans sized in the $10-75 million range for projects throughout the U.S.

“We believe one of the strengths of Broadshore’s lending program is our ability to view the project from the borrower’s perspective,” added Senior Vice President, Chris Miller who led the loan origination.

With multiple multifamily communities and mixed-use projects in Charlotte, Panorama Holdings is a real estate development company aiming to create high-quality and differentiated communities in the most fast-growing markets in the United States. The Lumeo community benefits from its location near the mix of professional businesses, dining and entertainment that comprises Uptown Charlotte as well as being a short distance from UNC Charlotte and the University City sub-market. It also is a transit-oriented community steps away from the University City Boulevard station on the LYNX Blue Line light rail extension. Panorama is currently under construction on Lumeo with occupancy of the first units anticipated to be available in the first quarter 2021 and final completion by the end of 2021.

Broadshore’s loan origination was led by Senior Vice President Chris Miller. Hal Kempson, Senior Director, Capital Markets at JLL, sourced the construction financing on behalf of the sponsor. Seyfarth Shaw served as Lender’s counsel.

About Broadshore Capital Partners

Broadshore Capital Partners, LLC ("Broadshore") was founded in 1989 (under a predecessor name) and became an SEC registered investment adviser in 1991. In 2019 the company rebranded following a buyout led by its long-time partner, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. Broadshore is a leading national real estate investment management and advisory services company with approximately $1.5 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019. The firm provides real estate advisory services to a select list of international institutions, public pension funds, insurance companies and high net worth individuals. Broadshore is based in Los Angeles and retains regional offices in New York, Denver, Seattle and Phoenix.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Ld - Key Financial Information of Zheshang Securities
PR
10:16aAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19- Global Galley Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With Aerolux Ltd. and Astronics Corp. | Technavio
BU
10:15aPJSC RUSHYDRO : Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on August 20, 2020
EQ
10:11aPEABODY ENERGY : U.S. Court Of Appeals Holds That Climate Change Tort Claims Are Dischargeable In Bankruptcy
AQ
10:11aULTA BEAUTY : Lennon Image Technologies, LLC v. Ulta Beauty, Inc
AQ
10:11aTSAI CAPITAL : Exceeds $100 Million in Assets Under Management
BU
10:10aASTRONICS : Signs Agreement with Gap Wireless to Distribute Land Mobile Radio Test Products in Canada
PU
10:10aPGR : PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED - General offer unconditional as to acceptances
PU
10:10aCTEH : Supplemental announcement in relation to profit warning
PU
10:09aZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : investigating reports of meetings facing outage
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Fortescue posts record profit as chairman gains $800 mln
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : innovation team moves to Berlin-based fintech
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid - sources
4PEARSON PLC : PEARSON : splashes out to secure former Disney exec Bird as CEO
5NESTLÉ S.A. : Global dividend plunge to be worst since financial crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group