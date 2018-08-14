Broadspectrum : gets aboard Rail Safety Week

Rail Safety Week is an annual community awareness campaign across Australia and New Zealand to promote safe behaviours around the rail network. It is led by the TrackSAFE Foundation and supported by the rail industry, governments, and emergency service organisations.

As a services provider to the rail industry, Broadspectrum is committed to ensuring the safety of our employees and the communities where we work on the rail networks.

Broadspectrum's Chief Executive, Transport, Peter Richardson said: 'With more than 365 leader-led safety conversations with our Transport team this year, we drive a safety culture that extends to both our people and the communities where we work. We all share in the responsibility of keeping ourselves and each other safe around the rail network.'

Please take the opportunity this week to discuss the following rail safety tips with your colleagues, family and friends:

Trains and trams can come at any time from either direction; stop, look both ways and remain alert to your surroundings.

Always cross train tracks using a footbridge, underpass or pedestrian-level crossing.

Always hop off your bike when crossing train or tram tracks.

Take off your headphones and put away your mobile phone - give crossing the tracks your full attention.

Always stand behind the yellow or white line on platforms when waiting for the train.

If you drop something on the tracks, never try and get it yourself, always ask staff for help.

Broadspectrum's rail services includes maintenance on the Sydney Airport Rail Link, the Epping to Chatswood Rail Line, and maintenance in South Australia; to the rail network at BlueScope site in Port Kembla; and customer service and maintenance to Airtrain on the Brisbane Airport Rail Link. Recently Broadspectrum also signed a contract with Transport for NSW design and install the Automatic Train Protection Project on Sydney's trains network.

We would like to acknowledge our teams for their excellent safety performance when at work, which includes the Brisbane Airport Rail Link team achieving 18 years Lost Time Injury-free.

Go to the TrackSAFE websitefor more rail safety tips.