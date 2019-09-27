Broadtree Residential, Inc. Acquires 296-Unit Multifamily Community in Sandy Springs, GA

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadtree Residential, Inc. (“Broadtree”, “BTR” or the “Fund”), an open-ended, continuously offered, multifamily fund managed by Broadstone Real Estate, LLC (“Broadstone”), today announced the acquisition of Aspire Perimeter, a 296-unit multifamily apartment community in Sandy Springs, GA, which is part of the Atlanta metro.



Constructed in 1996 and fully renovated from 2016 through 2018, Aspire Perimeter is composed of 11 residential buildings. In aggregate, the buildings contain 160 one-bedroom units, 106 two-bedroom units, 26 three-bedroom units, and four three-bedroom townhomes with an average size of 1,146 square feet per unit. All units feature open floorplans with nine-foot ceilings, chef inspired, open kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, and a private patio or balcony. The community offers numerous attractive amenities, including a new fitness center, modern clubhouse and business center, resort-style swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, pet grooming spa and dog park, and electric car charging stations.

“The Aspire Perimeter transaction was a off-market deal, which our team was able to underwrite and close in less than 45 days,” said Chris Czarnecki, Broadtree’s CEO. “This stabilized asset is exceptionally well located in Atlanta, which is one of BTR’s primary markets. It is an accretive addition to the scaling Broadtree multifamily portfolio.”

AIG Asset Management, LLC represented the seller in this transaction, and Vaisey Nicholson & Nearpass PLLC represented Broadtree.

