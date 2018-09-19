Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Broadtree Residential, Inc. Expands Revolving Line of Credit to $300 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 06:31pm CEST

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadtree Residential, Inc. (“Broadtree”), a private real estate investment trust (“REIT”) managed by Broadstone Real Estate, LLC (“Broadstone”), together with Broadtree Residential, LLC as borrower, announced the expansion of its existing senior secured revolving line of credit (the “Revolver”) from $100 million to $300 million. The company also amended the agreement to increase the remaining accordion feature, allowing for future expansion up to $500 million of total borrowing capacity. All other material business terms of the senior secured revolving line of credit remain unchanged.

0_medium_image001.png


The Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners for the facility are JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company, and Keybanc Capital Markets Inc. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. is Administrative Agent, Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company is Syndication Agent, and Keybank National Association is Documentation Agent. The other participants in the facility include BMO Harris Bank, N.A., Capital One, National Association, Regions Bank, and SunTrust Bank.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our Revolver, which enhances our liquidity position and provides us with the financial flexibility to fund property acquisitions in real time,” said Ryan M. Albano, EVP & Chief Financial Officer. “We sincerely appreciate the strong support of our bank lending partners, and view this transaction as a testament to the ongoing growth and positive momentum of Broadtree. The Revolver will provide us with the funds necessary to continue to increase the size of our real estate portfolio, which is fundamental to our goal of providing current yield to our shareholders in the form of quarterly distribution payments.”

About Broadtree Residential:

Broadtree is a REIT designed to provide shareholders with predictable, tax-sheltered cash flow, and to generate attractive total returns via investment in a diversified portfolio of multifamily apartment communities.

Broadtree seeks residential property acquisitions via outright cash purchases and/or through UPREIT transactions. UPREIT transactions (where “UPREIT” stands for Umbrella Partnership REIT) provide a tax deferred exit strategy for owners of real estate who might otherwise recognize a significant taxable gain in a cash sale of a highly appreciated property with a low tax basis. These transactions enable the property owner to exchange owned real estate for an interest in a professionally managed portfolio that is diversified by geography and property type.

Broadtree, which is externally managed by Broadstone, remains open for investment by accredited investors only, with a minimum initial investment of $200,000, or $100,000 via financial advisors. Shares are offered via private placement. Please see certain important disclosures regarding Broadtree at broadstone.com/disclosures. Accredited investors are invited to download an investor kit: broadstone.com/JP2

Media Contact:
Emma Bliss
Senior Associate, Marketing
Emma.Bliss@Broadstone.com
585.287.6479


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:13pROCKY MOUNTAIN DEALERSHIPS : RME joins the Kidney March
PU
07:13pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Justin Timberlake Set To Kick Off The Fall/Winter Leg Of His Successful "Man Of The Woods Tour" Starting 9/19 In Lexington, KY
PU
07:13pITALEAF : TerniEnergia signed an agreement with REI III for the enhancement of photovoltaic assets
PU
07:13pCARNIVAL : Seabourn to Return to Alaska & British Columbia for Summer 2019 Offering Guests an Unparalleled Immersion in the Great Land
PU
07:13pBUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. : Announces Class A Non-Voting Share Distribution
AQ
07:12pWATCH : Mickey turns 90, Samsung, Disney celebrate
AQ
07:11pMUST READ : Alexi Lubomirski on Photographing the Royal Wedding, Shayne Oliver Unveils Capsule Collection With Colmar
AQ
07:09pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Shareholder Lawsuit
BU
07:08pWESTJET AIRLINES : MEDIA ADVISORY - WestJet to present at the 2018 CIBC 17th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference
PU
07:08pBEST BUY : Real estate VP reflects on 40 years at Best Buy
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
2PHARMING GROUP : PHARMING : Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : China's Alibaba doubles down on chips amid cloud computing push
4Evolution of Cloud Mining
5AMAZON.COM : EU says McDonald's, Luxembourg tax deal not illegal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.