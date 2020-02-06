Broadview Real Estate Partners : Closes $200 Million Inaugural Fund

Broadview Real Estate Partners announced that its debut fund, Broadview Real Estate Partners Fund, LP, held a final closing in Q4 2019, with total equity commitments from institutional investors exceeding the target size of $200 million.

In 2018, the Broadview Team separated from Berkshire Realty Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Residential Investments, where they led the management of BRV Partners Fund I, a Berkshire-sponsored vehicle formed in May 2015. Berkshire engaged Broadview as a sub-advisor to continue to assist in the management of BRV Partners Fund I along with Berkshire. The Broadview Fund follows a similar strategy to Berkshire Realty Ventures by providing growth capital to small and mid-sized operators and developers.

“The Broadview Fund is a continuation of our investment program providing entity-level, platform, and programmatic equity commitments to growing real estate companies,” noted Larry Ellman, Managing Partner. “We are pleased at the investor response to our inaugural fund offering under the new management company.”

To date, the Broadview Fund has closed on two platform investments, one targeting industrial developments in the Midwest and Southeast, and another targeting student housing developments at major public universities.

“Broadview seeks to partner with operators that have a proven track record and will benefit from an experienced and committed investment partner,” stated Jason Grossman, Managing Partner. “Our strategy seeks to make platform commitments to a total of 5 to 7 companies focused on opportunistic and value-add real estate investments.”

About Broadview Real Estate Partners

Broadview is a real estate investment company focused on deploying capital through and in partnership with developers and operating companies. Based in Stamford, CT, Broadview’s executives have been involved in over $10 billion of real estate investments across numerous sectors, markets and transaction structures. The Company’s professionals have a history of working together to create ventures and grow real estate businesses across a range of property types. For more information on Broadview, please visit www.broadviewrep.com.

