Broadway Bank Presents Grants to Three San Antonio Nonprofits

Broadway Bank yesterday awarded $2,500 grants to three San Antonio, Texas, nonprofits that have served the community for decades – the George Gervin Youth Center, Boysville and Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio.

Broadway Bank, a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas), was honored in October with the FHLB Dallas 2019 CARE Award. CARE stands for Community Area Revitalization Efforts. The award recognized Broadway Bank’s commitment to community investment and revitalization, and it came with $7,500 that Broadway Bank could give to community charities of its choosing.

Yesterday the bank did exactly that.

Representatives from Broadway Bank joined staff from FHLB Dallas, the organizations and public officials for a check presentation to award the grants.

Supporting the community is nothing new to Broadway Bank. Over the past 21 years, it has leveraged more than $3.75 million in FHLB Dallas Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grants to provide a positive impact for more than 480 low-income families.

As a family-owned community bank, Broadway Bank has always believed in community involvement, said Randy Rouse, chief investment officer for Broadway Bank.

“We’ve worked extensively with the George Gervin Youth Center, Boysville and Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio,” said Mr. Rouse. “Their efforts greatly benefit San Antonio, and it is only fitting that they share in the grant money that is part of the CARE Award that Broadway Bank received from FHLB Dallas.”

Broadway Bank is a long-time partner of FHLB Dallas.

“Broadway Bank has participated in many of our grant programs to benefit the communities it serves,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “We were proud to award them the 2019 CARE Award, and we are proud to see them, in turn, award grants to such deserving charitable organizations in San Antonio.”

“Broadway Bank has been a great partner with us over the years,” added Barbara Hawkins, superintendent and director of the George Gervin Youth Center. “I tell people all the time, that Gervin wouldn’t be what it is today without Broadway.”

In 2013, a $500,000 AHP grant was awarded through Broadway Bank to help the George Gervin Youth Center build a 62-unit retirement center, one of several George Gervin Youth Center projects Broadway Bank has supported over the years.

Boysville, another frequent beneficiary of grants from Broadway and FHLB Dallas, will use the grant money for operational expenses, said CEO Paula Tucker.

Boysville was awarded a $500,000 AHP grant via Broadway Bank several years ago that enabled the nonprofit to renovate its campus. Boysville serves children who are from troubled homes.

“Without that grant, we would have had to go to several different people to get some help, and I don’t know if we would have actually gotten it,” said Ms. Tucker.

Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio will use the grant money directly for its home building program, said Stephanie Wiese, vice president of development and communications for the nonprofit’s San Antonio operation.

In the past, Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio has used Homebuyer Equity Leverage Partnership (HELP) grants to help income-qualified, first-time homebuyers purchase a home.

“Habitat loves working with Broadway Bank,” said Ms. Wiese. “They have been outstanding partners.”

