BroadwayHD : Launches Premier Streaming Service for World-Class Live Theater Productions in India

BroadwayHD,
the premier streaming service for live theater productions, announces
today that it will be bringing a slate of the world’s best live theater
productions from Broadway to the West End and beyond to audiences
throughout India, becoming the first and only streaming site to do so.
The arrival of BroadwayHD will give theater lovers more than 250 live
productions to view from any platform they choose for a monthly or
yearly subscription. The service will first be available in English with
language translation currently in development for 2019.
At launch BroadwayHD will introduce award-winning theater from all
across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can
expect to see the full works of Shakespeare and a selection of the
world’s greatest musicals including Oklahoma, She Loves Me, Toxic
Avenger, River Dance, Holiday Inn and Sweeney Todd. All
performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to
maximize the entertainment experience. BroadwayHD will add new titles to
the platform every month.
Stewart F. Lane, co-founder of BroadwayHD commented, “We are giving
people access to live theater that they may otherwise never see. It’s
likely many of our viewers will never make it to Broadway, let alone the
West End. BroadwayHD is a platform that can provide access to theater
from all over the world and hopefully ignite a passion for those who
have never experienced these types of performances before.
Fellow co-founder Bonnie Comley added, “Our mission is to provide access
to the world’s best theater experiences and establish BroadwayHD as an
essential viewing platform for live theater.”
