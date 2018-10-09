BroadwayHD : Launches Premier Streaming Service for World-Class Live Theater Productions in India

FROM OKLAHOMA TO SWEENEY TODD TO SHAKESPEARE, MORE THAN 126 LIVE THEATER PRODUCTIONS TO BE AVAILABLE ANYWHERE, ANYTIME

BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theater productions, announces today that it will be bringing a slate of the world’s best live theater productions from Broadway to the West End and beyond to audiences throughout India, becoming the first and only streaming site to do so. The arrival of BroadwayHD will give theater lovers more than 250 live productions to view from any platform they choose for a monthly or yearly subscription. The service will first be available in English with language translation currently in development for 2019.

At launch BroadwayHD will introduce award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare and a selection of the world’s greatest musicals including Oklahoma, She Loves Me, Toxic Avenger, River Dance, Holiday Inn and Sweeney Todd. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. BroadwayHD will add new titles to the platform every month.

Stewart F. Lane, co-founder of BroadwayHD commented, “We are giving people access to live theater that they may otherwise never see. It’s likely many of our viewers will never make it to Broadway, let alone the West End. BroadwayHD is a platform that can provide access to theater from all over the world and hopefully ignite a passion for those who have never experienced these types of performances before.

Fellow co-founder Bonnie Comley added, “Our mission is to provide access to the world’s best theater experiences and establish BroadwayHD as an essential viewing platform for live theater.”

ABOUT BROADWAYHD

BroadwayHD, founded in 2015 by Tony Award® winning producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, is the only streaming service offering premium full-length stageplays and musicals captured specifically for multiplatform viewing to theatre fans across the globe. In addition to exclusive live-streamed content of the world’s best productions, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of more than 250 theatre productions from Broadway, The West End and beyond. If You Can't Get to Broadway, Get to BroadwayHD.

