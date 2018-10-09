Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BroadwayHD : Launches Premier Streaming Service for World-Class Live Theater Productions in India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 05:31am CEST

FROM OKLAHOMA TO SWEENEY TODD TO SHAKESPEARE, MORE THAN 126 LIVE THEATER PRODUCTIONS TO BE AVAILABLE ANYWHERE, ANYTIME

BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theater productions, announces today that it will be bringing a slate of the world’s best live theater productions from Broadway to the West End and beyond to audiences throughout India, becoming the first and only streaming site to do so. The arrival of BroadwayHD will give theater lovers more than 250 live productions to view from any platform they choose for a monthly or yearly subscription. The service will first be available in English with language translation currently in development for 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005049/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

At launch BroadwayHD will introduce award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare and a selection of the world’s greatest musicals including Oklahoma, She Loves Me, Toxic Avenger, River Dance, Holiday Inn and Sweeney Todd. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. BroadwayHD will add new titles to the platform every month.

Stewart F. Lane, co-founder of BroadwayHD commented, “We are giving people access to live theater that they may otherwise never see. It’s likely many of our viewers will never make it to Broadway, let alone the West End. BroadwayHD is a platform that can provide access to theater from all over the world and hopefully ignite a passion for those who have never experienced these types of performances before.

Fellow co-founder Bonnie Comley added, “Our mission is to provide access to the world’s best theater experiences and establish BroadwayHD as an essential viewing platform for live theater.”

ABOUT BROADWAYHD

BroadwayHD, founded in 2015 by Tony Award® winning producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, is the only streaming service offering premium full-length stageplays and musicals captured specifically for multiplatform viewing to theatre fans across the globe. In addition to exclusive live-streamed content of the world’s best productions, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of more than 250 theatre productions from Broadway, The West End and beyond. If You Can't Get to Broadway, Get to BroadwayHD.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:05aECA : Naval Group and ECA Group offer an innovative mine hunting solution to Belgium and the Netherlands
AN
01:05aGROUPE GORGÉ : Naval Group and ECA Group offer an innovative mine hunting solution to Belgium and the Netherlands
AN
01:04aGROUPE GORGE : Naval Group and ECA Group offer an innovative mine hunting solution to Belgium and the Netherlands
AQ
01:03aGAZAL : Dividend/Distribution - GZL
PU
01:02aGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Hesser Toyota Offers Multiple Tire Specials for Drivers Gearing Up for Winter
AQ
01:01aGENENTECH : to Present New Positive Data from Its Broad Cancer Immunotherapy Program and across a Wide Range of Cancers at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress
BU
01:01aGenAhead Bio and ERS Genomics Enter into CRISPR/Cas9 License Agreement
BU
01:01aBIOCARTIS GROUP NV : Disclosure of outstanding voting securities
GL
01:01aINVITATION TO KUNGSLEDEN'S PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM PERIOD JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2018 ON OCTOBER 24TH AT 8 : 30 am (CET)
AQ
01:01aDNO OPERATIONS UPDATE : Peshkabir Production Pushes 50,000 bopd
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
2Oil prices rise on signs that Iranian crude exports fall further
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft to invest in Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab
4NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO : Alunorte to resume production at half capacity (Oct 9, 2018)
5SEATTLE GENETICS, INC. : SEATTLE GENETICS : Genmab and Seattle Genetics Announce Tisotumab Vedotin Data to Be ..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.