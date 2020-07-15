Log in
Brockhaus Capital Management AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/15/2020 | 12:20pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.07.2020 / 18:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Othmar
Last name(s): Belker

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brockhaus Capital Management AG

b) LEI
5299007DQ4OLATJQIX97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GSU42

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
32.00 EUR 50016 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
32.0000 EUR 50016.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-07-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Capital Management AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: http://bcm-ag.com

Notierung vorgesehen / Designated to be listed
 
End of News DGAP News Service

61445  15.07.2020 


© EQS 2020
