Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

'Broken system' starves U.S. oil boom of immigrant workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2019 | 07:33am EDT

HOBBS, N.M. (Reuters) - New Mexico oil man Johnny Vega laid out his predicament as his crew hoisted pipes from a well during the biggest oil boom in U.S. history.

The son of a Mexican guestworker, Vega cannot find enough legal workers to meet demand for his oil well service rigs.

There is no shortage of Hispanic and Latino immigrant workers without work permits he could hire in Lea County, New Mexico - the No.2 oil-producing county in the United States.

But Vega says he wants to play by the rules, not least because of a heightened risk of company audits by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under President Donald Trump. As a result, he has equipment that could be generating $700,000 a month standing idle in his yard.

"They're demanding more rigs, more swabbing units, but you don't have enough employees," said Vega, who runs Mico Services with around $17 million in annual revenues. "It's a lack of a system to get legal workers, to have more of a workforce to pull from."

Employers like Vega in the Permian Basin oilfields of New Mexico and Texas say they feel caught between Trump's support for their industry and his policies focused on tougher immigration enforcement.

It's a dilemma faced in other sectors of the U.S. economy that depend on foreign workers after ICE reported surges of between 300% to 750% in worksite investigations, audits and arrests in fiscal year 2018.

Visas for temporary jobs in sectors like agriculture and hospitality have increased during the Trump administration. Oil companies complain of difficulties gaining work permits for immigrant oil workers, who do not qualify for these temporary visas.

The Permian Basin, by far the most productive oil field in the United States, has helped make the country a net exporter of oil. Its output growth has recently slowed, but production is still at all time highs.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in New Mexico hit a record 115 in early October and labor shortages are felt most keenly in service companies like Vega's that help keep the oil flowing.

The Permian Basin is short 15,000 workers, with demand met by paying overtime and shipping workers in and out, according to data from the Permian Strategic Partnership alliance of 19 energy companies.

DANGEROUS JOBS

Thousands of immigrants, mainly from neighboring Mexico, have thronged to the decade-long boom. They often fill the hardest and most dangerous jobs few Americans want, such as using heavy equipment to lift oil well tubing or lay pipeline.

For Bob Reid, immigrants provide a solution to labor shortages and a chance for boom-bust oil towns like Hobbs, New Mexico to build a more stable future.

"The problem is a broken system that's preventing them from coming in legally in a way that allows them to pursue a path to citizenship," said Reid, head of the JF Maddox Foundation, a Hobbs charity.

In Lea County, Hispanics and Latinos now account for as much as 70 percent of the population, compared with 40 percent 20 years ago, based on county school enrollment and other data.

About two years ago, ICE stepped up operations in the Permian area, according to Lea County employers.

"I know people, my peers, that have been hit by immigration audits, and they were told, specifically, that the Permian Basin was targeted because of the vast amount of workers that were coming here," said Finn Smith, president of Hobbs-based Watson Hopper Inc.

ICE did not respond to requests for comment on its Permian operations.

Two companies in Hobbs, the largest city in Lea County, were recently audited: Mesa Well Services and paving contractor Ramirez & Sons, according to a person with knowledge of the situation and a Ramirez & Sons official.

Mesa Well officials were not available for comment. Ramirez & Sons Senior Superintendent David Gallegos said the company was paying around $40,000 in legal fees to apply for work permits or U.S. citizenship on behalf of five of the employees laid off after the audit.

"They're worth fighting for," said Gallegos, a Republican New Mexico state representative, of the "long term" employees who had bought homes in the area.

ICE operations, and Trump's threats of raids, have left many immigrants in Lea County fearful. Some bolt from job sites at rumors of ICE activity, said Maria Romano of New Mexico-based immigrant rights group Somos Un Pueblo Unido.

More companies are using the government's E-Verify immigration background checks to vet new hires, said Romano, whose organization helps immigrants get on a pathway to citizenship.

'VERY DIFFICULT HERE'

"It's now getting very difficult here for anyone who isn't documented," said Juan, an unemployed pipeline worker who immigrated to the United States illegally 11 years ago. He asked that his last name not be used to protect his identity.

About a third of all immigrants in New Mexico and Texas lack valid working papers, according to a Pew Research Center study based on 2016 U.S. census data.

Hobbs Mayor Sam Cobb says he is frustrated by the failure of political leaders at the national level to create a pathway to citizenship for immigrants he generally finds hardworking and law abiding.

"The very people who have suffered from that are the people who are here growing our community, adding to the economic welfare of the community," said Cobb, a Democrat, sitting in his office surrounded by paintings of oil wells and cowboys.

Yet plenty of employers in Lea County still hire undocumented workers.

"What we do is we don't ask," said Lorena, a Mexican immigrant whose family has built up a small oil field services business. She estimated that more than 90% of her employees were Mexican immigrants and that only 5% to 10% had genuine working papers. Her last name was not used to protect her identity.

Vega's labor woes are pushing him to reorient his oil well service business toward hiring out his equipment.

"We have to rely on some of these immigrants, in this neck of the woods, to produce the workforce that we're needing," said Vega, who said he supports Trump "100%" but wishes he would "tone down" his rhetoric against immigrants. "Why not allow them to be documented?"

(Reporting By Andrew Hay in Hobbs, New Mexico; Additional reporting by Gary McWilliams in Houston; Editing by Bill Tarrant and Daniel Wallis)

By Andrew Hay
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.98% 60.66 Delayed Quote.7.64%
WTI 1.65% 54.78 Delayed Quote.14.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:14aEgypt cuts stock exchange fees in bid to boost investments
RE
08:56aDEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND OPERA : Minister Pandor to undertake a Working Visit to the Middle East from 15 to 16 October 2019
PU
08:01aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF NEPAL : Joint Statement Between Nepal and the People's Republic of China
PU
07:51aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : President Erdoğan to Visit Azerbaijan
PU
07:38aVietnam's 2019 economic growth seen higher than 6.8 pct - president
RE
07:33a'Broken system' starves U.S. oil boom of immigrant workers
RE
07:31aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and Nepal
PU
06:06aNO : 298, 13 October 2019, Press Release Regarding the Visit of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Baku in the Context of the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States
PU
04:53aGuggenheim’s Dubai venture hires Goldman Sachs' Abu Innab to head MENA coverage
RE
04:38aWorld Bank slashes India's growth forecast to 6% for this fiscal year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW AG : BMW : Turner Motorsport wins GTD class with BMW M6 GT3 at IMSA finale – Podium for BMW Team RLL..
2'Broken system' starves U.S. oil boom of immigrant workers
3ALPHABET : Executives Rethink Social-Media Policies After China Dust-Up
4MOWI ASA : MOWI : TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF 10 LICENSES IN NEWFOUNDLAND, CANADA
5THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : Project Play Announces Top 4 Finalists on TSN and RDS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group