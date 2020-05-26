Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BrokerTech Ventures Announces Travelers as First Carrier Partner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), the industry’s first broker-led investor group and accelerator program, today announced the addition of its first carrier partner, The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), to the platform.

Travelers, with major operations in Hartford, Connecticut, is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business, with more than 30,000 employees.

“The elevated relationship between BrokerTech Ventures and Travelers was a natural fit,” said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy chairman and CEO and co-CEO of BrokerTech Ventures. “Between all 13 of our BTV firms, we represent a sizable annual premium with Travelers and have followed their leadership in terms of carrier innovation over the past several years. We intend on strategically partnering with several additional insurance companies that have a passion for and focus on insurtech innovation, with Travelers leading the way.”
                                                                                                                                      
BTV is made up of 13 super-regional, privately-held insurance brokerage firms spanning from Silicon Valley to New Jersey, representing nearly $30 billion in collective annual premiums. BTV plans to add additional brokers to the platform in the months ahead.

“We have deep relationships with all the firms involved with BrokerTech Ventures, and becoming a partner enables us to more closely collaborate on technology solutions for agents and brokers,” said Patrick Kinney, executive vice president of Field Management at Travelers. “Together, we hope to identify new ways to digitally meet customers’ needs.”

Travelers has several partnerships with incubators that provide it with early access to startups focused on developing technology solutions for the insurance industry. 

The BTV Accelerator is moving into Phase II of the Summer Series, where 12 insurtech startups will be strategically aligned with BTV agencies for additional mentoring, distribution, capital and brand exposure opportunities. Applications for the BTV 2021 Accelerator Cohort will open in the fall of 2020.

About BrokerTech Ventures (BTV)
Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures is the first broker-led investor group and accelerator program focused on delivering innovation to the insurance agent-broker industry. Founded in 2019, BrokerTech Ventures provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BrokerTech Ventures invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.com, or follow us on Twitter (@BrokerTechVen) or LinkedIn.

Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
(859) 803.6597  
﻿jen@stnickmedia.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:06pHJ SIMS : Closes Financings for Lenbrook, MRC Manalapan; Partners with Voralto for Acquisition
PR
01:05pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK PHOSAGRO : PhosAgro Board Re-Elects Independent Director Xavier Rolet as Chairman
EQ
01:05pCOMMERZBANK : launches issuance programme for additional tier 1 capital
EQ
01:05pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : launches cash capital increase through accelerated bookbuilding
EQ
01:05pMEVIS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
01:05pSHL announces invitation to a Special General Meeting
TE
01:05pUS Manufacturing Industry | Infiniti's Industry Experts Reveal How to Improve Scalability and Compete in the Future
BU
01:05pCINEMARK : to Host First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
01:04pExperts at Infiniti Research Share Unprecedented Insights on Ways to Effectively Tackle Manufacturing Overhead Costs
BU
01:04pSENTIENT JET : Sees New Customers Embrace Private Aviation Following COVID-19 Lockdown
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
3AVIVA PLC : Frozen UK property funds face existential crisis
4AIRBUS SE : Airbus Wins Contract to Build Module for NASA Lunar Mission
5AXA : French restaurant ruling puts coronavirus claims on global menu

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group