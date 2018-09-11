Bromium Appoints Kevin Mosher as Chief Revenue Officer

Industry veteran to orchestrate rapid growth and customer success, while expanding revenue opportunities for partners in the burgeoning Application Isolation and Containment security market



CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bromium®, Inc., the pioneer and leader in application isolation and containment that stops advanced malware attacks, today announced that Kevin Mosher has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. With more than 25 years of technology, sales, and leadership experience, Mosher will oversee all revenue generation processes, and lead Bromium’s global field operations and go-to-market efforts to help ensure growth and customer success.

Mosher has an outstanding performance record, running sales organizations that consistently meet or exceed quarterly sales targets, and delivering significant growth. His proven management and sales practices have resulted in explosive revenues, M&A and IPOs in multiple companies, both large and small.

“I’m delighted to have Kevin join the Bromium team. His leadership and experience are a tremendous asset,” said Gregory Webb, CEO of Bromium. “After completing extensive due diligence on our market opportunity and product maturity, Kevin joins at a time when Bromium is poised for rapid growth with a differentiated, market-leading solution. Along with his network of trusted CIO, CISO, sales, and partner relationships, Kevin’s expertise running high-performing field and channel organizations makes him the ideal leader for increased customer time to value and growth.”

Prior to joining Bromium, Kevin was SVP of Worldwide Sales at cyber security start-up ArcSight, where he oversaw revenue growth from $4M to $700M in seven years. He was also instrumental in helping take the company public in 2008. Mosher then led Global Sales at data security company Delphix, where over a period of three years he significantly grew revenues, increased deal size, and expanded the company’s market share. Mosher also held leadership roles at Oracle, Portal Software, and Accel Partners, a venture capital firm.

Mosher joined Bromium because he believes it its unique value proposition for improved security via isolation and an unfulfilled customer need. “Current threats to both commercial and government organizations from untrusted email attachments, phishing links, and malicious downloads continue to bypass layered defenses,” Mosher comments. “The immediate security benefits from Bromium’s secure and self-remediating containers with real-time threat intelligence are compelling. Bromium doesn’t rely on detection, it simply protects via hardware-enforced isolation. I’ve been monitoring the endpoint security space for years and watched as Bromium consistently innovated; and there simply aren’t other solutions that can do what they do to resolve these persistent enterprise problems.”

Bromium offers its customers and partners true differentiation in a security market that is flooded with detection-only based products. Mosher added: “Bromium has the potential to change an organization’s entire security strategy with turnkey solutions that solve critical business pain points. That’s why customers are excited about the new protection-first approach via isolation, and why there’s a huge opportunity for the partner community. Bromium is easy to deploy, which means that partners can quickly demonstrate the value of containment to their customers, offering huge growth opportunities and rapid time-to-value.”

Bromium Secure Platform delivers unparalleled threat prevention via hardware-enforced containerization and application control, helping businesses isolate threats, prevent breaches, and gather threat intelligence. Proven in the military and among the world’s more security-conscious organizations, Bromium Secure Platform has traditionally targeted large enterprise and government markets. Bromium has recently developed a series of turnkey capabilities that provide organizations and channel partners with easy-to-deploy solutions that address the most common attack vectors and risky user behaviors. The initial three solutions provide Email Attachment Protection, Spear Phishing Protection, and Malicious Download Protection.

