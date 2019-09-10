Bromium Bolsters Presence in APAC to Fulfill Rapid Demand for Endpoint Security Via Isolation

TOKYO and CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bromium®, Inc., the pioneer and leader in application isolation and containment that stops advanced malware attacks, has announced that it has partnered with Broad Corp/GSN to address the increasing endpoint security challenges enterprises in the APAC region are facing today.



“The APAC region is an important growth driver for Bromium and we are seeing tremendous demand for innovative solutions that are ultimately able to protect users and endpoints from sophisticated, targeted cyberattacks,” said Gregory Webb, CEO of Bromium Inc. “In particular, the upcoming 2020 Olympics that will be hosted in Tokyo next year may encourage cybercriminals to run all sorts of malware, ransomware, phishing and other campaigns. With Bromium protection via isolation, enterprises across the region will be able to dramatically reduce the risk of compromise and impact to their productivity.”

2019 Cybersecurity Summit – Tokyo, Japan

To promote the awareness of isolation technology, Bromium and Broad Corp/GSN are hosting a Cybersecurity Summit, an event that will bring together cybersecurity luminaries from across Japan to discuss the challenges of and strategies to securing enterprises, critical infrastructure and IT environments especially in the face of high-profile global events like the 2020 Olympics.

Dr. Shane Shook, a strategic advisor and board member of several cybersecurity companies in the US, UK and Japan, will be the keynote speaker at the Cybersecurity Summit. Dr. Shook brings extensive knowledge of cybersecurity issues across commercial enterprise and United States security agencies. Dr. Shook provides expert witness support and services in related investigations and has provided critical analysis and reporting in more than 500 information management and governance cases for several industries, particularly including financial services, health care and information technology. Dr. Shook is a board member or advisor to several cybersecurity companies in the US, UK, and Japan.

Geographic Expansion

Through 2018 and 2019, Bromium has continued investment and growth in Japan, ANZ and Southeast Asia with strategic partnerships across the region. “Enterprises across APAC have quickly adopted the Bromium isolation solution because it enables companies to lower overall corporate risk to continuity of business operations. They instead can focus on the true positive attacks that would have otherwise negatively impacted their business operations,” said Keigo Himeno, CEO of Broad Corp/GSN. “By protecting enterprise assets from attack and providing the deepest threat telemetry on those attacks, IT security personnel have the time and intelligence they need to address issues before they become a business impacting cybersecurity incident.”

