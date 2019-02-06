Log in
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)

02/06/2019 | 11:05am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Cavco Industries, Inc. ("Cavco" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CVCO). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cvco.

On November 8, 2018, after market-hours, Cavco filed its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 29, 2018 and disclosed that it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)’s Division of Enforcement on August 20, 2018 Cavco. On October 1, 2018, Cavco’s former Chairman, President and CEO, Joseph Stegmayer, received a similar subpoena from the SEC. Following this news, Cavco stock dropped $49.48 per share or about 23% to close at $165.20 on November 9, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Cavco shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cvco. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
