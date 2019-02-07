Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 02:30pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims against the Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/hlf.

The investigation concerns whether Herbalife and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 8, 2019, Herbalife announced the resignation, effective immediately, of Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Richard Goudis.  Herbalife merely stated that “Mr. Goudis’ departure . . . pertains to comments which recently came to light made by Mr. Goudis prior to his role as CEO, that are contrary to the Company’s expense-related policies and business practices.”   Then, on February 7, 2019, The Wall Street Journalreported that Goudis’ resignation was prompted “after a recording of comments he made years ago about bypassing internal accounting policies recently ended up in the hands of federal investigators.”  Citing “people familiar with the matter,” The Wall Street Journal reported that “[w]hen Mr. Goudis was Herbalife’s chief financial officer about a decade ago, he told a colleague working in Hong Kong or mainland China to ignore the company’s expense-account limit on entertainment spending” and that a recording of the conversation had “reached the Justice Department, which has been investigating whether [Herbalife] violated foreign bribery laws in its business dealings in China.”  Following this news, Herbalife’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 7, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Herbalife shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/hlf. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:01pSuper Agent Launches Modeling Platform for the Selfie Generation
PR
03:01pINFORMATION SERVICES : ISG to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
PR
03:01pEHEALTH, INC. : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Results on February 21 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time
PR
03:01pScientists at Children's Hospital Los Angeles Investigate How Blood Flow in the Brain is Affected by Autism
BU
03:01pDigitalOcean Appoints Chief Technology Officer
GL
03:00pMERCURY : Women in STEM
PU
03:00pFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Crafting Your Home Security Blanket
PU
03:00pTURNERS & GROWERS : Pioneer of pipfruit retires
PU
03:00pNEOGEN : launches Attic Attack Rodent Bait Station
PU
02:59pMIAX Options Wins for Most Innovative Exchange Technology at Fund Technology and WSL Awards 2019
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter shares tumble on forecasts for weaker revenue, higher costs
2BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : shares tumble as 2019 guidance disappoints
4CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
5RABIGH REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL JS : Petrofac shares slump after ex-exec pleads guilty to bribery

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.