Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)

The investigation concerns whether Herbalife and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 8, 2019, Herbalife announced the resignation, effective immediately, of Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Richard Goudis. Herbalife merely stated that “Mr. Goudis’ departure . . . pertains to comments which recently came to light made by Mr. Goudis prior to his role as CEO, that are contrary to the Company’s expense-related policies and business practices.” Then, on February 7, 2019, The Wall Street Journalreported that Goudis’ resignation was prompted “after a recording of comments he made years ago about bypassing internal accounting policies recently ended up in the hands of federal investigators.” Citing “people familiar with the matter,” The Wall Street Journal reported that “[w]hen Mr. Goudis was Herbalife’s chief financial officer about a decade ago, he told a colleague working in Hong Kong or mainland China to ignore the company’s expense-account limit on entertainment spending” and that a recording of the conversation had “reached the Justice Department, which has been investigating whether [Herbalife] violated foreign bribery laws in its business dealings in China.” Following this news, Herbalife’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 7, 2019.

