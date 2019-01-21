Log in
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) 

01/21/2019 | 10:01am EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Micron Technology, Inc. ("Micron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MU). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/mu.

The investigation concerns whether Micron and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On November 19, 2018, the Financial Times stated that the Chinese government found “massive evidence” of anti-competitive behavior by Micron Technology and two additional companies. Following this news, Micron stock dropped $2.61 per share, or 6.6%, to close at $36.83 on November 19, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Micron shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/mu. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
