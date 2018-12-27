Log in
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NVFY)

12/27/2018 | 08:16pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers Nova Lifestyle, Inc. ("Nova" or the “Company") (NASDAQ: NVFY). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/nvfy.

The investigation concerns whether Nova and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 21, 2018, Andri Capital reported fictitious sales at Nova, stating that “booked sales of over $50 million in recent years to two companies that either have been dissolved or do not exist[,]” and that “other supposedly large customers of [Nova Lifestyle] do not seem to recognize doing business with Nova LifeStyle (possibly for over $60 million since 2011).” Following this news, Nova’s stock dropped sharply on December 21, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Nova shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/nvfy. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
