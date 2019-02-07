Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB)

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims against the Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/prlb .



The investigation concerns whether Proto Labs and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On February 7, 2019, Proto Labs announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company reported earnings of adjusted $0.74 per share versus estimates of $0.79 per share and revenue of $112.8 million versus estimates of $115 million, falling short of market expectations. Proto Lab’s Chief Executive Officer stated, in part: “We experienced a strong start to the quarter in terms of revenue, followed by a weak December. . . . In addition, our recent acquisition of Rapid Manufacturing is performing below our expectations. These factors, combined with the relocation of our CNC facility in the United States impacted our productivity during the quarter, negatively affecting our operating earnings.” Following this news, Proto Labs’ stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 7, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Proto Labs shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/prlb . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.