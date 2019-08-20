Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC : Announces Investigation of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. ("SAExploration" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SAEX). Investors who purchased SAExploration securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/saex.  

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

The investigation concerns whether SAExploration and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 15, 2019, SAExploration issued a press release announcing that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating the Company in connection with certain accounting matters that arose in 2015-2016.  SAExploration also announced that it would restate its previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2015-2018 and delay filing its quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  SAExploration further announced that Jeff Hastings, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, had been placed on administrative leave and resigned from his role as Chairman of the Company, and that Brent Whiteley, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, had been terminated.  On this news, SAExploration's stock price fell $1.13 per share, or over 34%, to close at $2.14 per share on August 16, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased SAExploration shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/saex.  You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-saexploration-holdings-inc-saex-300903857.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:23aLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Green Dot Corporation
GL
10:22aGREIF : Signs of New Greif
PU
10:22aWOMEN IN NUCLEAR : Larissa Cutler
PU
10:22aMCCARTHY & STONE : Locals in Chipstead Invited To Name New McCarthy and Stone Development
PU
10:22aJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : 1834 Investments Limited, 1834, – Delayed Submission of Unaudited Financial Statements
PU
10:22aFACEBOOK : An Update on Senator Kyl's Review of Potential Anti-Conservative Bias
PU
10:21aHERZING UNIVERSITY : Celebrates New School Year with Annual Supply Donations
PR
10:20aDAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : Form 8.3 - Allergan plc
AQ
10:20aIGEX Welcomes Martina Leon as New CEO
GL
10:20aSEC Charges TherapeuticsMD With Regulation FD Violations
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group