Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC : Announces Investigation of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX)

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. ("SAExploration" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SAEX).

The investigation concerns whether SAExploration and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 15, 2019, SAExploration issued a press release announcing that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating the Company in connection with certain accounting matters that arose in 2015-2016. SAExploration also announced that it would restate its previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2015-2018 and delay filing its quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. SAExploration further announced that Jeff Hastings, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, had been placed on administrative leave and resigned from his role as Chairman of the Company, and that Brent Whiteley, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, had been terminated. On this news, SAExploration's stock price fell $1.13 per share, or over 34%, to close at $2.14 per share on August 16, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased SAExploration shares, you can assist this investigation.

