Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

02/04/2019 | 02:05pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. ("Ultimate Software" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ULTI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to an investor group led by Hellman & Friedman. Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ulti.

On February 4, 2019, The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. revealed that they have agreed to be bought by an investor group led by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman for about $11 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders will receive $331.50 for each share of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. stock that they hold. The transaction is expected to close mid 2019.

If you are an Ultimate Software shareholder and believe the proposed buyout price is too low, you can learn more about the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ulti.  You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
