Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

12/26/2018 | 04:01pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("Goldman Sachs" or the "Company") (NYSE: GS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Goldman Sachs shares between February 28, 2014 through December 17, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/gs. 

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Goldman Sachs participated in a fraud and money-laundering scheme in collusion with 1Malaysia Development Bhd., a Malaysian state-owned investment fund; (2) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject Goldman Sachs to heightened regulatory investigations and enforcement; and (3) as a result, Goldman Sachs’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/gs or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Goldman Sachs you have until February 19, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
